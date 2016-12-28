Zardari, Bilawal confirm plans to contest elections

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has announced that Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest the election and take part in parliamentary politics together.

Addressing a large number of party workers who had gathered to mark the ninth death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that he would contest elections from his sister’s constituency in Nawabshah, whereas his son Bilawal would contest from his constituency in Larkana.

“We have rendered so much sacrifices for democracy. We will not spare this Mughal emperor [Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif],” he said.

“We have fought the country’s dictators but never raised a voice against the army. I am not coming to parliament to topple your government. My intention is to teach the government a few lessons and to talk to the prime minister on national issues,” the Daily Times quoted Zardari, as saying.

He also called for the Supreme Court decision on Panamagate be brought to the floor of parliament and be vetted by all political parties.

Bilawal Bhutto urged PPP supporters to get ready for a possible long march against the Nawaz Sharif government.