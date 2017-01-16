Zardari to attend Trump’s inauguration in US: Report

Pakistan’s former President Asif Ali Zardari will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the US on January 20, according to media reports.

Zardari, co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was invited to the January 20 ceremony by the US government which he accepted. He will leave for the US on January 17, the Daily Times reported.

Zardari, who returned to Pakistan late last month after spending about 18 months in a self-imposed exile, would be accompanied by a delegation, which would include ex-Pakistani ambassador to US Sherry Rehman, former interior minister Rehman Malik and other party leaders.

It is also said that he would proceed to France from the US.

His son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is expected to join him in the US on January 25 after the PPP’s Lahore-Faisalabad rally, which is scheduled to be held on January 19.

Besides US-Pakistan ties, issues related to Pakistan-India relations, Afghan policy and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will also come under discussion during one-on-one meetings with the US authorities, including the Congressmen and senators.

Zardari, who is currently in Dubai, is expected to undergo a medical examination while in the US.