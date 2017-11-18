Zimbabwe’s Mugabe ‘ready to die for what is correct’, says nephew Zhuwao
Demonstrators participated in nationwide protests calling for Mugabe to step aside after the army took power earlier this week.world Updated: Nov 18, 2017 18:33 IST
Reuters, Johannesburg
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace are “ready to die for what is correct” and have no intention of stepping down in order to legitimise this week’s military coup, his nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, said on Saturday.
Speaking to Reuters from a secret location in South Africa, Zhuwao said Mugabe had hardly slept since the military seized power on Wednesday but his health was otherwise “good”.