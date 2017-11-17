Zimbabwe’s Mugabe makes 1st public appearance since military takeover

President Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony on Friday, making his first public appearance since military generals took control of Zimbabwe earlier this week.

In a defiant display of his refusal to resign, Mugabe, 93, arrived at the ceremony in the capital Harare dressed in a blue academic gown and hat, an AFP photographer reported.

Several thousand graduates of the Zimbabwe Open University and guests stood as Mugabe and other dignitaries entered a tent set up for the event.

Once on the podium, Mugabe joined the crowd in singing Zimbabwe’s national anthem. He announced the opening of the graduation ceremony, and the crowd applauded.

Mugabe’s presidential security detail was present.

The military has had Mugabe under house arrest since late Tuesday, yet it is taking pains to show respect for the 93-year-old leader, the world’s oldest head of state, by referring to him as the president and the commander-in-chief.