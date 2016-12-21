Career dreams to higher studies and more: India’s young wants to settle abroad

The picture is not pretty here. There is a clear weakening of sentiment towards the country, led by a number of factors that cover the gamut from employment opportunity to gender equality.

Read more

The net impact is that considerably more than half of men and women who responded to the HT-MaRS Youth Survey said do not really believe that India is irrefutably their homeland, they will be more than happy to live elsewhere. An overwhelming 72.3% men and 74.6% women, asked about their view of the country, say it is at best acceptable.

Only 12.2% women give the country high ratings, four stars or more, in gender equality. Interestingly, the sentiment is not much different among men: only 12.1% of them rate India at four stars or more in gender equality. The majority -- 52.8% men and 54.6% women -- rate the country poor, at two stars or less, in this area.

The optimism is not running high either, a high percentage of men and a higher percentage of women -- 62.8% and 66.1%, respectively - have no hope that something good is going to happen to this country soon. About half of both men and women believe India needs a superman to set things right. Yet, a high percentage - 41% men and 39% women -- think they can set things right if made the prime minister for five years. Guess all of us think there is a superman lurking inside us.

Does India need to address issues like employment opportunities and gender equality? Take our poll

Read more stories from HT MaRS Youth Survey here.