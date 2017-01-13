Thumb through stories of communist playwright Safdar Hashmi, stacked against tales of the city’s faceless xeroxwallahs. See pages filled in by children of marginalised communities, or by dire fans of singer Patti Smith. Whether your interests lean towards Bhagat Singh or street fashion, the first edition of the Bombay Zine Fest has a range of subjects to browse through.

A travelling exhibition kicks off the festival this weekend in Mumbai, showcasing about 140 zines from creators in India, Spain, England, the US, Australia and beyond.

For the uninitiated, a ‘zine’ is a self-published collection of original or appropriated texts and images, usually reproduced using a photocopier, local printing press or just pen-and-paper. Historically, zines were to be shared from person to person. It’s meant to be independent, small-scale and raw, as opposed to a commercial, glossy magazine.

“I have been making zines on various subjects for many years and we have formed a small community,” says Bombay Zine Fest co-founder Himanshu S, who is also the co-founder of Bombay Underground, an art collective. “Through an exchange of ideas, skills, discussions and workshops, the Bombay Zine Fest hopes to foster a slightly competitive, queer-friendly, ethnic-rich community of creation, and to nourish the expansion of zine culture.”

He says that it is a great place to learn new techniques, get inspired by other creators and connect with other artists and writers involved with accessible media. Those on displayl showcase themes such as anarchy, the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, experiences of women on their period, a ‘genderqueer’ skate zine, one about missed opportunities, and so on.

The festival, organised by Himanshu S and Aqui Thami, also a co-founder of Bombay Underground, is a collaboration between the art collective and the Dharavi Art Room.

The exhibition will travel to Kochi next month, and to Pune and Bengaluru later. Visitors can contribute to a collaborative zine too. The goal is to visit schools, colleges, libraries, community centres, “and anyone else who will have us,” HImanshu adds. “Zines are a great way to get a conversation going, and can lead to large-scale community change.”

- Pankti Mehta Kadakia

What: Bombay Zine Fest, a festival to showcase and promote zine culture

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 noon to 9 pm

Where: Underground Bookhouse, Garage No 5, Luisa CHS, St John Baptist Road, Bandra (West)

ENTRY IS FREE