[Top News]

india news

Sonia Gandhi warns of ‘lack of cohesion’ on policy issues at key Congress summit

Sonia Gandhi made the remarks during an address to Congress general secretaries, secretaries, in-charges and state chiefs. She emphasised the need for discipline and unity within the party
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of the AICC’s top leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of the AICC’s top leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Copy Link
By Saubhadra Chatterji
Close Story
india news

Climate change: India lost $87bn due to natural disasters last year, says WMO

The WMO released a report that highlights the impact of disasters linked to climate change in India. The development came just days before a UN-led summit on the climate crisis, COP26, starts in Glasgow
A file photo of a person holding a placard on climate change awareness in New Delhi, India. The WMO released a report on Tuesday that highlights the impact of disasters linked to climate change in India. The development came just days before a UN-led summit on the climate crisis, COP26, starts in Glasgow. (Raj K Raj/HT FILE PHOTO)
A file photo of a person holding a placard on climate change awareness in New Delhi, India. The WMO released a report on Tuesday that highlights the impact of disasters linked to climate change in India. The development came just days before a UN-led summit on the climate crisis, COP26, starts in Glasgow. (Raj K Raj/HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By Jayashree Nandi
Close Story
india news

Assam eases Covid-19 curbs as situation improves, relaxes night curfew

"The situation of Covid-19 in the state has been reviewed and the overall Covid scenario in the state has further improved," said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order, which came into effect immediately.
Assam: The night curfew is now imposed from 11pm to 5am in view of the Covid-19 situation. (Representational Image / PTI)
Assam: The night curfew is now imposed from 11pm to 5am in view of the Covid-19 situation. (Representational Image / PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
news

Viral video claims Kashmiri students celebrated Pak win; J&K police file cases

ANTI-TERROR LAW INVOKED OVER J&K VIRAL VIDEOS 
ANTI-TERROR LAW INVOKED OVER J&K VIRAL VIDEOS 
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Copy Link
business

A record: Elon Musk gains $36.2 billion in a day on Tesla-Hertz blockbuster deal

The rise in Elon Musk's personal wealth is among the biggest one-day gains in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, second only to Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan's $32 billion surge last year on the day his bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co, went public.
File photo of Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX. (AFP Photo)
File photo of Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX. (AFP Photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story

Video: Check out HT Aero, a flying supercar that may soar into reality come 2024

Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Copy Link
cricket

‘He doesn’t look the same bowler': Chopra suggests 2 changes in India's XI 

  • Talking about India's bowling unit on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained that Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't the same bowler he used to be and Shami has had more ordinary days in T20 cricket than good days.
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar congratulates Pakistan's cricket captain Babar Azam, centre and Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai,(AP)
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar congratulates Pakistan's cricket captain Babar Azam, centre and Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai,(AP)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
bollywood

Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga

  • The teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out, with a message from the former's father , actor Suniel Shetty. 
Tadap teaser shows Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. 
Tadap teaser shows Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. 
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

[Don't Miss]

bollywood

Salman Khan calls Iulia Vantur to pose with him for pics but she walks away

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur arrived to Aayush Sharma's birthday bash together but they didn't pose together for the paparazzi. 
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash.&nbsp;
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. 
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga

  • The teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out, with a message from the former's father , actor Suniel Shetty. 
Tadap teaser shows Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. 
Tadap teaser shows Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. 
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
cricket

'India's biggest setback was picking him': Inzamam questions Kohli's selection 

  • Inzamam said India did not get their combination right as they lacked a sixth bowler, who could have come in as a back-up to the five main bowlers.
Inzamam-ul-Haq
Inzamam-ul-Haq
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
fashion

Mira Rajput drops festive make-up routine with tanned skin in 50k sharara

  • Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared her festive make-up routine with tanned skin in a new video. She wore a pretty sharara set in the clip worth 50k. Her make-up routine may come in handy for you too. 
Mira Rajput drops festive make-up routine with tanned skin wearing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50k sharara set
Mira Rajput drops festive make-up routine with tanned skin wearing 50k sharara set
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Copy Link
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Kane Williamson reacts to India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup

  • India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in what turned out to be a one-side affair. Williamson was impressed with the Babar Azam-led side's performance and termed the atmosphere of the match ‘incredible’.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam(Twitter)
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam(Twitter)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
View All
HT PREMIUM VIEW ALL

[T20 World Cup 2021]

cricket

‘India should’ve gone with trump card': Zaheer on flaw in Kohli's captaincy

  • Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan pointed out a major flaw in India captain Virat Kohli's gameplan in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai. 
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

‘India will bounce back with big win, hope to see them in final with Pakistan'

  • Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir said she would love to India and Pakistan play again in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. 
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, and Babar Azam after Pakistan won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai(AP)
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, and Babar Azam after Pakistan won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai(AP)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

Sourav Ganguly says new IPL teams ‘reiterate strength of our cricket ecosystem’ 

  • Sourav Ganguly welcomed the two new IPL teams and emphasised on the strength of India's cricket ecosystem.
Ganguly also lauded the league's ‘global appeal’ after international entities participated in the bidding process for new IPL teams.(REUTERS)
Ganguly also lauded the league's ‘global appeal’ after international entities participated in the bidding process for new IPL teams.(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

'We told India that you're up against one of the most formidable nations'

  • Akhtar, who himself had tasted defeat thrice in World Cup matches against India - in 1999, 2003 and 2011 (he was not a part of the XI) - said Pakistan's resounding win sent out a message that they are ‘one of the most formidable’ teams in the world right now.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan walk after being congratulated by India's captain Virat Kohli on their victory in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Sunday.(ANI )
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan walk after being congratulated by India's captain Virat Kohli on their victory in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Sunday.(ANI )
Published on Oct 26, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

'It was a big mistake playing him': Hogg on India's selection blunder vs Pak 

  • While analyzing the match on his YouTube channel, Hogg opined what India could have differently with their playing XI “I think it was a big mistake playing Hardik Pandya,” quipped Hogg.
India vs Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai India's Virat Kohli speaks to Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul(REUTERS)
India vs Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai India's Virat Kohli speaks to Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
View All
HT INSIGHT

[ Latest Videos]

ANTI-TERROR LAW INVOKED OVER J&amp;K VIRAL VIDEOS&nbsp;

Viral video claims Kashmiri students celebrated Pak win; J&K police file cases

VIEW ALL VIDEOS

[Entertainment ]

bollywood

When Mumtaz said she 'stayed away' from Shammi Kapoor after breakup

  • Mumtaz had once recalled how Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi called her up and gave his message to her ahead of his 74th birthday. Shammi and Mumtaz were in a relationship before his marriage.
Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz (L), Shammi with his wife Neila Devi.
Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz (L), Shammi with his wife Neila Devi.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Kareena, Saif , Taimur and Jeh head for another family vacation, see pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are headed for another family vacation with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday. 
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, spotted at the airport in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla. )
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, spotted at the airport in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla. )
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Soni Razdan reacts on Pragya Thakur’s Akhada vetting controversial films

  • Soni Razdan has reacted to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur talking about creating a department to censor scripts of films and web shows.
Soni Razdan has reacted to a video of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. 
Soni Razdan has reacted to a video of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. 
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

'It's terrible that being Shah Rukh's son has gone against him': Rajit on Aryan

Actor Rajit Kapur spoke about Aryan Khan's arrest and said that it's terrible that being Shah Rukh Khan's son has gone against him.
Actor Rajit Kapur on Aryan Khan's arrest
Actor Rajit Kapur on Aryan Khan's arrest
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
View All
WEB STORIES VIEW ALL
Photos VIEW ALL

[Lifestyle]

health

Shilpa Shetty finds balance amid chaos with yoga's Ustrasana and Navasana

  • Shilpa Shetty finds balance amid the chaos with the help of yoga's Ustrasana and Navasana. The actor added that it is important to disconnect to be able to reconnect with ourselves. Read her post here.
Shilpa Shetty finds balance amid chaos with yoga's Ustrasana and Navasana, read post here
Shilpa Shetty finds balance amid chaos with yoga's Ustrasana and Navasana, read post here
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Copy Link
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Close Story
fashion

Vegan cosmetics: Beauty with compassion

Globally, there is increasing curiosity around beauty products that have no animal-derived ingredients
Vegan cosmetics: Beauty with compassion
Vegan cosmetics: Beauty with compassion
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Copy Link
By Swati Chaturvedi
Close Story
health

Gul Panag ‘forgot the two important rules of fitness.’ Then, this happened…

  • On Tuesday, however, Gul Panag shared the mistakes she has committed regarding her fitness. The actor, who garnered a lot of life lessons from her fitness mistakes, shared a set of pictures, clicked a year apart, and wrote of the two important rules of fitness, which she forgot.
Gul Panag ‘forgot the two important rules of fitness.’ Then, this happened…(Instagram/@gulpanag)
Gul Panag ‘forgot the two important rules of fitness.’ Then, this happened…(Instagram/@gulpanag)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Copy Link
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
Close Story
lifestyle

Viral pics reveal Kajal Aggarwal's Karva Chauth look in printed anarkali set

The festive season means revamping your wardrobe to create some standout fashion moments. And in case you are in a fix right now, Kajal Aggarwal's gorgeous look in a printed anarkali set will definitely revamp your wardrobe. The star wore the ensemble for the Karva Chauth celebrations with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu.(Instagram/@sayali_vidya) 6
The festive season means revamping your wardrobe to create some standout fashion moments. And in case you are in a fix right now, Kajal Aggarwal's gorgeous look in a printed anarkali set will definitely revamp your wardrobe. The star wore the ensemble for the Karva Chauth celebrations with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu.(Instagram/@sayali_vidya)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Copy Link
View All

[Trending]

trending

Man showered with offers after posting quirky job application video

A man was showered with offers after he posted quirky job application video online. Watch
Man posts quirky job application video(LinkedIn/@JayBeech)
Man posts quirky job application video(LinkedIn/@JayBeech)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
By Tanima Ray
Close Story
trending

Sania Mirza shares sweet picture with son Izhaan. Sonu Sood hearts post

“My little,” Sania Mirza wrote while sharing the image with Izhaan that was liked by actor Sonu Sood.
Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to share videos or images with son Izhaan.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to share videos or images with son Izhaan.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta
Close Story
trending

Dog dances to upbeat music with its human. Watch viral video

A dog was seen dancing to upbeat music with its human in this viral video. Watch
Woman dancing with dog(Instagram/@tasya_kindart)
Woman dancing with dog(Instagram/@tasya_kindart)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Copy Link
By Tanima Ray
Close Story
trending

Bride wears tactical dress so visually impaired groom can feel ‘how she looks’

There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you emotional.
The image shows the bride and the groom during her wedding.(Instagram/@asfvision)
The image shows the bride and the groom during her wedding.(Instagram/@asfvision)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta
Close Story
trending

Dog brother did this to comfort its pooch sister having a bad dream. Watch

“The best bond,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
The image shows the dog siblings.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
The image shows the dog siblings.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta
Close Story
View All

[India News]

india news

Breaking: SC to deliver order on setting up probe panel in Pegasus snooping case

Breaking News Updates October 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Sonia Gandhi warns of ‘lack of cohesion’ on policy issues at key Congress summit

Sonia Gandhi made the remarks during an address to Congress general secretaries, secretaries, in-charges and state chiefs. She emphasised the need for discipline and unity within the party
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of the AICC’s top leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of the AICC’s top leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Copy Link
By Saubhadra Chatterji
Close Story
india news

‘Talking to Gulf nations, Saudi & Russia’: Union minister on rising fuel prices

The statement from Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri comes days after he commented that the taxes on petrol and diesel prices funded vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and provided meals to the poor in the country.
Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo)
Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Assam eases Covid-19 curbs as situation improves, relaxes night curfew

"The situation of Covid-19 in the state has been reviewed and the overall Covid scenario in the state has further improved," said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order, which came into effect immediately.
Assam: The night curfew is now imposed from 11pm to 5am in view of the Covid-19 situation. (Representational Image / PTI)
Assam: The night curfew is now imposed from 11pm to 5am in view of the Covid-19 situation. (Representational Image / PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
View All

[World News]

world news

Hong Kong convicts 2nd person under security law for pro-independence slogans

Ma Chun-man was convicted of inciting secession on Monday after he was found to have chanted slogans such as “Hong Kong independence, the only way out” on 20 occasions between August and November of last year.
Police officers standing guard outside a court in Hong Kong in July, after the first sentencing under the National Security Law.&nbsp;(Associated Press)
Police officers standing guard outside a court in Hong Kong in July, after the first sentencing under the National Security Law. (Associated Press)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
world news

Developed nations fail to meet climate fund target

  • They will only reach the collective target three years late in 2023, according to the plan for spending released on Monday
Police officers take part in a public order training session in preparation for COP26 in Glasgow on August 30. About 10,000 officers from around the UK will be deployed each day of the summit, making it one of the largest policing operations ever undertaken in Britain. AFP/FILE
Police officers take part in a public order training session in preparation for COP26 in Glasgow on August 30. About 10,000 officers from around the UK will be deployed each day of the summit, making it one of the largest policing operations ever undertaken in Britain. AFP/FILE
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
By Jayashree Nandi
Close Story
world news

China re-imposes fresh lockdowns amid rising Covid-19 cases

The rapid spread comes despite about 75 per cent of China's population -- of more than a billion people -- being fully vaccinated, according to Mi.
The spread of coronavirus infections worried the Chinese government, which insists on a strict zero-Covid policy to stamp out infections.
The spread of coronavirus infections worried the Chinese government, which insists on a strict zero-Covid policy to stamp out infections.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Hong Kong
Close Story
world news

Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN

  • In its annual "State of the Climate in Asia" report, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said every part of the region had been affected.
Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN (Representational image)(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN (Representational image)(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP | | Posted by Shubhangi Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
View All

[Sports]

others

Rohit, Akash off to flying starts at the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing

  • Akash extended the winning momentum for India and produced an equally dominating show against Adem Fukran of Turkey in the 67kg bout.
Akash Sangwan (in blue)
Akash Sangwan (in blue)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
tennis

Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, first top-10 win in 14 months

  • Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz's serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win after more than 2 hours, 40 minutes.
Andy Murray(AP)
Andy Murray(AP)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
football

Bayern star Joshua Kimmich at center of Covid vaccine debate

  • Kimmich, tipped as a future Germany captain for his leadership qualities, confirmed over the weekend that he is yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 because of his own concerns about “a lack of long-term studies” into the effects of the vaccines.
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich(REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
tennis

Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

  • Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia's squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, left, congratulates Daniil Medvedev, of Russia(AP)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, left, congratulates Daniil Medvedev, of Russia(AP)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
View All

[Business]

business

A record: Elon Musk gains $36.2 billion in a day on Tesla-Hertz blockbuster deal

The rise in Elon Musk's personal wealth is among the biggest one-day gains in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, second only to Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan's $32 billion surge last year on the day his bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co, went public.
File photo of Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX.&nbsp;(AFP Photo)
File photo of Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX. (AFP Photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
business

Nykaa IPO to open on Oct 28. Check price band, other details

The Nykaa IPO, which will conclude on November 1, comprises of equity shares aggregating up to 630 crore (fresh issue) and an offer for sale of up to 41,972,660 equity shares being offered by the selling shareholders (offer for sale or OFS), a statement said.
Promoters, including founder and CMD Falguni Nayar, currently own more than 50 per cent share in the company. (Representative Image)
Promoters, including founder and CMD Falguni Nayar, currently own more than 50 per cent share in the company. (Representative Image)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Analytics
Close Story
business

Sensex rallies over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 18,200

  • Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, L&T, ITC and SBI were also trading with gains.
The 30-share index was trading 318.7 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 61,285.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty surged 93.75 points or 0.52 per cent to 18,219.15.
The 30-share index was trading 318.7 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 61,285.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty surged 93.75 points or 0.52 per cent to 18,219.15.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai
Close Story
View All

[Education]

admissions

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Spot round admission dates released, notice here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling Spot round admission dates have been released. Candidates who have to apply for the admission round through the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Spot round admission dates released, notice here(HT file)
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Spot round admission dates released, notice here(HT file)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letters released

  • IBPS RRB officer interview call letter released. Candidates can download the interview call letter from ibps.in.
IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letters released
IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letters released
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
exam results

NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result

  • NTA AICTE exam result declared at nta.ac.in. The next round of selection which is interview will be conducted by the AICTE.
NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

AISSEE 2022: Last date to apply today, direct link to apply here

AISSEE 2022 registration ends today, October 26, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
AISSEE 2022: Last date to apply today, direct link to apply here(HT FILE)
AISSEE 2022: Last date to apply today, direct link to apply here(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
View All

[CITY NEWS]

[TV]

bollywood

Kareena, Saif , Taimur and Jeh head for another family vacation, see pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are headed for another family vacation with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday. 
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, spotted at the airport in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla. )
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, spotted at the airport in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla. )
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Soni Razdan reacts on Pragya Thakur’s Akhada vetting controversial films

  • Soni Razdan has reacted to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur talking about creating a department to censor scripts of films and web shows.
Soni Razdan has reacted to a video of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. 
Soni Razdan has reacted to a video of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. 
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

When Mumtaz said she 'stayed away' from Shammi Kapoor after breakup

  • Mumtaz had once recalled how Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi called her up and gave his message to her ahead of his 74th birthday. Shammi and Mumtaz were in a relationship before his marriage.
Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz (L), Shammi with his wife Neila Devi.
Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz (L), Shammi with his wife Neila Devi.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

'It's terrible that being Shah Rukh's son has gone against him': Rajit on Aryan

Actor Rajit Kapur spoke about Aryan Khan's arrest and said that it's terrible that being Shah Rukh Khan's son has gone against him.
Actor Rajit Kapur on Aryan Khan's arrest
Actor Rajit Kapur on Aryan Khan's arrest
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Pooja criticizes Dabur for pulling out advertisement on lesbian couple: ‘Pity’

  • Pooja Bhatt criticised Dabur after it withdrew its advertisement featuring a same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth. She called it a ‘pity’ that Dabur didn't stand behind their ad.
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently starred in Bombay Begums.
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently starred in Bombay Begums.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Salman Khan calls Iulia Vantur to pose with him for pics but she walks away

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur arrived to Aayush Sharma's birthday bash together but they didn't pose together for the paparazzi. 
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. 
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. 
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga

  • The teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out, with a message from the former's father , actor Suniel Shetty. 
Tadap teaser shows Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. 
Tadap teaser shows Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. 
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Akshay romances Katrina in Sooryavanshi song, fan says excited to hear Arijit

  • Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the song Mere Yaaraa from Sooryavanshi. He romances Katrina in the video clip. Check it out here.
Akshay Kumar romances Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi.
Akshay Kumar romances Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra lifts Tejasswi in his arms as she falls sick

  • Bigg Boss 15 promo showed Karan Kundraa lifting Tejasswi Prakash in her arms as she fell sick during a task. 
Karan Kundraa lifts Tejasswi Prakash in his arms. 
Karan Kundraa lifts Tejasswi Prakash in his arms. 
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
View All
[

Hindustan

]
देश

बेटे आर्यन खान को बेल दिलाने के लिए शाहरुख ने उतारी वकीलों की फौज, जानें कौन-कौन वकील करेंगे बॉम्बे HC में पैरवी

बेटे आर्यन खान को बेल दिलाने के लिए शाहरुख ने उतारी वकीलों की फौज, जानें कौन-कौन वकील करेंगे बॉम्बे HC में पैरवी
Updated on 26 Oct, 2021 12:27 PM IST
देश

हजारों की भीड़ में केवल 23 चश्मदीद गवाह ही मिले; लखीमपुर पर योगी सरकार को फटकार, SC ने दिया यह निर्देश

हजारों की भीड़ में केवल 23 चश्मदीद गवाह ही मिले; लखीमपुर पर योगी सरकार को फटकार, SC ने दिया यह निर्देश
Updated on 26 Oct, 2021 12:05 PM IST
देश

'मोदी' सरनेम: राहुल गांधी हाजिर हो...मानहानि केस में सूरत कोर्ट ने 29 अक्टूबर को किया तलब

'मोदी' सरनेम: राहुल गांधी हाजिर हो...मानहानि केस में सूरत कोर्ट ने 29 अक्टूबर को किया तलब
Published on 26 Oct, 2021 1:18 PM IST
क्रिकेट

T20 World Cup: ब्रैड हॉग ने बताया, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ इस खिलाड़ी को प्लेइंग XI में शामिल करना थी विराट कोहली की सबसे बड़ी गलती

T20 World Cup: ब्रैड हॉग ने बताया, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ इस खिलाड़ी को प्लेइंग XI में शामिल करना थी विराट कोहली की सबसे बड़ी गलती
Published on 26 Oct, 2021 10:52 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र

मुंबई के लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी! 28 अक्टूबर से चलेंगी सभी लोकल ट्रेनें

मुंबई के लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी! 28 अक्टूबर से चलेंगी सभी लोकल ट्रेनें
Published on 26 Oct, 2021 1:05 PM IST
View All

[Opinion]

opinion

Making India self-reliant in health care

The 64,180-crore Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission scheme focuses on creating the capacities of health institutions across all levels of care
The pandemic showed the importance of strengthening and expanding primary health care in urban areas. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
The pandemic showed the importance of strengthening and expanding primary health care in urban areas. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Copy Link
By Mansukh Mandaviya
Close Story
opinion

When violence accompanies democracy

Unless we reclaim the language of the Constitution, secularism, and individual rights, violence, hate and bigotry will win
Some honest, plain speaking on the nature of violence is important. First, sites of violence have moved beyond major riots to everyday events; second, social media has given violence a new kind of visibility; and third, violence has visible State sanction (HTPHOTO)
Some honest, plain speaking on the nature of violence is important. First, sites of violence have moved beyond major riots to everyday events; second, social media has given violence a new kind of visibility; and third, violence has visible State sanction (HTPHOTO)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Copy Link
By Yamini Aiyar
Close Story
opinion

The political drivers behind the attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindus

The Awami League has now been in power since 2009. Parliamentary polls are just two years away and Islamist opposition parties are willing to deploy all means to wrest power back
Bangladeshi activists join in a torch procession demanding justice for the violence against Hindus during Durga Puja festival, Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 18, 2021. (REUTERS)
Bangladeshi activists join in a torch procession demanding justice for the violence against Hindus during Durga Puja festival, Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 18, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Copy Link
By Subir Bhaumik
Close Story
opinion

The Opposition needs to think about five Cs to fight the BJP in India

India’s Opposition needs five Cs if it wants to pose a serious challenge to the BJP: Cult, Capitalism, Culture, Caste, and Contradiction.
That the BJP performs much better in national elections than state elections is a clear proof of the fact that Modi’s cult is a political trump card for the BJP (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)
That the BJP performs much better in national elections than state elections is a clear proof of the fact that Modi’s cult is a political trump card for the BJP (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Copy Link
By Roshan Kishore
Close Story
View All
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out