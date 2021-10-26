[Top News]
Sonia Gandhi warns of ‘lack of cohesion’ on policy issues at key Congress summit
Sonia Gandhi made the remarks during an address to Congress general secretaries, secretaries, in-charges and state chiefs. She emphasised the need for discipline and unity within the party
Climate change: India lost $87bn due to natural disasters last year, says WMO
The WMO released a report that highlights the impact of disasters linked to climate change in India. The development came just days before a UN-led summit on the climate crisis, COP26, starts in Glasgow
Assam eases Covid-19 curbs as situation improves, relaxes night curfew
"The situation of Covid-19 in the state has been reviewed and the overall Covid scenario in the state has further improved," said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order, which came into effect immediately.
Viral video claims Kashmiri students celebrated Pak win; J&K police file cases
A record: Elon Musk gains $36.2 billion in a day on Tesla-Hertz blockbuster deal
The rise in Elon Musk's personal wealth is among the biggest one-day gains in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, second only to Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan's $32 billion surge last year on the day his bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co, went public.
Video: Check out HT Aero, a flying supercar that may soar into reality come 2024
‘He doesn’t look the same bowler': Chopra suggests 2 changes in India's XI
- Talking about India's bowling unit on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained that Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't the same bowler he used to be and Shami has had more ordinary days in T20 cricket than good days.
Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga
- The teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out, with a message from the former's father , actor Suniel Shetty.
[Don't Miss]
Salman Khan calls Iulia Vantur to pose with him for pics but she walks away
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur arrived to Aayush Sharma's birthday bash together but they didn't pose together for the paparazzi.
Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga
- The teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out, with a message from the former's father , actor Suniel Shetty.
'India's biggest setback was picking him': Inzamam questions Kohli's selection
- Inzamam said India did not get their combination right as they lacked a sixth bowler, who could have come in as a back-up to the five main bowlers.
Mira Rajput drops festive make-up routine with tanned skin in ₹50k sharara
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared her festive make-up routine with tanned skin in a new video. She wore a pretty sharara set in the clip worth ₹50k. Her make-up routine may come in handy for you too.
Kane Williamson reacts to India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup
- India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in what turned out to be a one-side affair. Williamson was impressed with the Babar Azam-led side's performance and termed the atmosphere of the match ‘incredible’.
[T20 World Cup 2021]
‘India should’ve gone with trump card': Zaheer on flaw in Kohli's captaincy
- Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan pointed out a major flaw in India captain Virat Kohli's gameplan in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai.
‘India will bounce back with big win, hope to see them in final with Pakistan'
- Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir said she would love to India and Pakistan play again in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.
Sourav Ganguly says new IPL teams ‘reiterate strength of our cricket ecosystem’
- Sourav Ganguly welcomed the two new IPL teams and emphasised on the strength of India's cricket ecosystem.
'We told India that you're up against one of the most formidable nations'
- Akhtar, who himself had tasted defeat thrice in World Cup matches against India - in 1999, 2003 and 2011 (he was not a part of the XI) - said Pakistan's resounding win sent out a message that they are ‘one of the most formidable’ teams in the world right now.
'It was a big mistake playing him': Hogg on India's selection blunder vs Pak
- While analyzing the match on his YouTube channel, Hogg opined what India could have differently with their playing XI “I think it was a big mistake playing Hardik Pandya,” quipped Hogg.
[ Latest Videos]
[Entertainment ]
When Mumtaz said she 'stayed away' from Shammi Kapoor after breakup
- Mumtaz had once recalled how Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi called her up and gave his message to her ahead of his 74th birthday. Shammi and Mumtaz were in a relationship before his marriage.
Kareena, Saif , Taimur and Jeh head for another family vacation, see pics
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are headed for another family vacation with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Soni Razdan reacts on Pragya Thakur’s Akhada vetting controversial films
- Soni Razdan has reacted to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur talking about creating a department to censor scripts of films and web shows.
'It's terrible that being Shah Rukh's son has gone against him': Rajit on Aryan
Actor Rajit Kapur spoke about Aryan Khan's arrest and said that it's terrible that being Shah Rukh Khan's son has gone against him.
Photos VIEW ALL
-
‘In the middle of nowhere,’ this is what Nushrratt Bharuccha did…
-
Viral pics reveal Kajal Aggarwal's Karva Chauth look in printed anarkali set
-
-
Janhvi Kapoor merged hills and Pilates. Here’s how she did it
-
[Lifestyle]
Shilpa Shetty finds balance amid chaos with yoga's Ustrasana and Navasana
- Shilpa Shetty finds balance amid the chaos with the help of yoga's Ustrasana and Navasana. The actor added that it is important to disconnect to be able to reconnect with ourselves. Read her post here.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Vegan cosmetics: Beauty with compassion
Globally, there is increasing curiosity around beauty products that have no animal-derived ingredients
Gul Panag ‘forgot the two important rules of fitness.’ Then, this happened…
- On Tuesday, however, Gul Panag shared the mistakes she has committed regarding her fitness. The actor, who garnered a lot of life lessons from her fitness mistakes, shared a set of pictures, clicked a year apart, and wrote of the two important rules of fitness, which she forgot.
Viral pics reveal Kajal Aggarwal's Karva Chauth look in printed anarkali set
[Trending]
Man showered with offers after posting quirky job application video
A man was showered with offers after he posted quirky job application video online. Watch
By Tanima Ray
Sania Mirza shares sweet picture with son Izhaan. Sonu Sood hearts post
“My little,” Sania Mirza wrote while sharing the image with Izhaan that was liked by actor Sonu Sood.
Dog dances to upbeat music with its human. Watch viral video
A dog was seen dancing to upbeat music with its human in this viral video. Watch
Bride wears tactical dress so visually impaired groom can feel ‘how she looks’
There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you emotional.
Dog brother did this to comfort its pooch sister having a bad dream. Watch
“The best bond,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
[India News]
Breaking: SC to deliver order on setting up probe panel in Pegasus snooping case
Breaking News Updates October 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Sonia Gandhi warns of ‘lack of cohesion’ on policy issues at key Congress summit
Sonia Gandhi made the remarks during an address to Congress general secretaries, secretaries, in-charges and state chiefs. She emphasised the need for discipline and unity within the party
‘Talking to Gulf nations, Saudi & Russia’: Union minister on rising fuel prices
The statement from Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri comes days after he commented that the taxes on petrol and diesel prices funded vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and provided meals to the poor in the country.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam eases Covid-19 curbs as situation improves, relaxes night curfew
"The situation of Covid-19 in the state has been reviewed and the overall Covid scenario in the state has further improved," said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order, which came into effect immediately.
[World News]
Hong Kong convicts 2nd person under security law for pro-independence slogans
Ma Chun-man was convicted of inciting secession on Monday after he was found to have chanted slogans such as “Hong Kong independence, the only way out” on 20 occasions between August and November of last year.
PTI |
Developed nations fail to meet climate fund target
- They will only reach the collective target three years late in 2023, according to the plan for spending released on Monday
China re-imposes fresh lockdowns amid rising Covid-19 cases
The rapid spread comes despite about 75 per cent of China's population -- of more than a billion people -- being fully vaccinated, according to Mi.
Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN
- In its annual "State of the Climate in Asia" report, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said every part of the region had been affected.
AFP | | Posted by Shubhangi Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
[Sports]
Rohit, Akash off to flying starts at the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing
- Akash extended the winning momentum for India and produced an equally dominating show against Adem Fukran of Turkey in the 67kg bout.
Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, first top-10 win in 14 months
- Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz's serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win after more than 2 hours, 40 minutes.
Bayern star Joshua Kimmich at center of Covid vaccine debate
- Kimmich, tipped as a future Germany captain for his leadership qualities, confirmed over the weekend that he is yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 because of his own concerns about “a lack of long-term studies” into the effects of the vaccines.
Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals
- Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia's squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.
[Business]
A record: Elon Musk gains $36.2 billion in a day on Tesla-Hertz blockbuster deal
The rise in Elon Musk's personal wealth is among the biggest one-day gains in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, second only to Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan's $32 billion surge last year on the day his bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co, went public.
Nykaa IPO to open on Oct 28. Check price band, other details
The Nykaa IPO, which will conclude on November 1, comprises of equity shares aggregating up to ₹630 crore (fresh issue) and an offer for sale of up to 41,972,660 equity shares being offered by the selling shareholders (offer for sale or OFS), a statement said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Sensex rallies over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 18,200
- Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, L&T, ITC and SBI were also trading with gains.
[Education]
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Spot round admission dates released, notice here
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling Spot round admission dates have been released. Candidates who have to apply for the admission round through the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letters released
- IBPS RRB officer interview call letter released. Candidates can download the interview call letter from ibps.in.
NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result
- NTA AICTE exam result declared at nta.ac.in. The next round of selection which is interview will be conducted by the AICTE.
AISSEE 2022: Last date to apply today, direct link to apply here
AISSEE 2022 registration ends today, October 26, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.
[CITY NEWS]
[TV]
Kareena, Saif , Taimur and Jeh head for another family vacation, see pics
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are headed for another family vacation with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Soni Razdan reacts on Pragya Thakur’s Akhada vetting controversial films
- Soni Razdan has reacted to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur talking about creating a department to censor scripts of films and web shows.
When Mumtaz said she 'stayed away' from Shammi Kapoor after breakup
- Mumtaz had once recalled how Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi called her up and gave his message to her ahead of his 74th birthday. Shammi and Mumtaz were in a relationship before his marriage.
'It's terrible that being Shah Rukh's son has gone against him': Rajit on Aryan
Actor Rajit Kapur spoke about Aryan Khan's arrest and said that it's terrible that being Shah Rukh Khan's son has gone against him.
Pooja criticizes Dabur for pulling out advertisement on lesbian couple: ‘Pity’
- Pooja Bhatt criticised Dabur after it withdrew its advertisement featuring a same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth. She called it a ‘pity’ that Dabur didn't stand behind their ad.
Salman Khan calls Iulia Vantur to pose with him for pics but she walks away
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur arrived to Aayush Sharma's birthday bash together but they didn't pose together for the paparazzi.
Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga
- The teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is out, with a message from the former's father , actor Suniel Shetty.
Akshay romances Katrina in Sooryavanshi song, fan says excited to hear Arijit
- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the song Mere Yaaraa from Sooryavanshi. He romances Katrina in the video clip. Check it out here.
Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra lifts Tejasswi in his arms as she falls sick
- Bigg Boss 15 promo showed Karan Kundraa lifting Tejasswi Prakash in her arms as she fell sick during a task.
[
Hindustan]
बेटे आर्यन खान को बेल दिलाने के लिए शाहरुख ने उतारी वकीलों की फौज, जानें कौन-कौन वकील करेंगे बॉम्बे HC में पैरवी
Updated on 26 Oct, 2021 12:27 PM IST
हजारों की भीड़ में केवल 23 चश्मदीद गवाह ही मिले; लखीमपुर पर योगी सरकार को फटकार, SC ने दिया यह निर्देश
Updated on 26 Oct, 2021 12:05 PM IST
'मोदी' सरनेम: राहुल गांधी हाजिर हो...मानहानि केस में सूरत कोर्ट ने 29 अक्टूबर को किया तलब
Published on 26 Oct, 2021 1:18 PM IST
T20 World Cup: ब्रैड हॉग ने बताया, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ इस खिलाड़ी को प्लेइंग XI में शामिल करना थी विराट कोहली की सबसे बड़ी गलती
Published on 26 Oct, 2021 10:52 AM IST
मुंबई के लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी! 28 अक्टूबर से चलेंगी सभी लोकल ट्रेनें
Published on 26 Oct, 2021 1:05 PM IST
[Opinion]
Making India self-reliant in health care
The ₹64,180-crore Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission scheme focuses on creating the capacities of health institutions across all levels of care
By Mansukh Mandaviya
When violence accompanies democracy
Unless we reclaim the language of the Constitution, secularism, and individual rights, violence, hate and bigotry will win
The political drivers behind the attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindus
The Awami League has now been in power since 2009. Parliamentary polls are just two years away and Islamist opposition parties are willing to deploy all means to wrest power back
The Opposition needs to think about five Cs to fight the BJP in India
India’s Opposition needs five Cs if it wants to pose a serious challenge to the BJP: Cult, Capitalism, Culture, Caste, and Contradiction.
SHARE
Copy
Story Saved
×
Your Subscription Plan
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
- Home
- India News
-
-
- World News
-
-
- Trending
-
-
- Opinion
- Analysis
-
-
-
- Web Stories
- Business
- Science
-
- Daily Sudoku
- Daily Crossword
- Daily Word Jumble
- Podcasts
- Auto
- HT Tech
- HT Bangla
- HT School
- HT Brand Stories
- HT Friday Finance
- HT Shop
- Explore Hindustan Times
- Subscribe newsletter
- Weather Today
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Subscription - Terms of Use
- Disclaimer
- Print Ad Rates
- Code of Ethics
- Sitemap
- RSS Feeds
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.