India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh

AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot

Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]

A playlist to shake off the Covid blues
Sep 04, 2020 20:12 IST
Watch: Javed Akhtar recites Hum-safar (Co-travellers)
Sep 05, 2020 08:52 IST
Newsmaker: Fashion maven, reality star, Masaba
Sep 05, 2020 12:03 IST
Why this calendar is a Modernist icon
Sep 05, 2020 10:08 IST
Chinese army kidnapped 5 youths from Arunachal Pradesh: Congress leader
Sep 05, 2020 17:37 IST
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Sep 04, 2020 05:52 IST
‘Mumbai cops were hiding many...’: Sushant kin’s lawyer on Rhea brother’s arrest
Sep 05, 2020 17:14 IST
‘Surge in Delhi Covid cases due to...’: CM Arvind Kejriwal on testing more
Sep 05, 2020 17:55 IST
File photo: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sep 05, 2020 18:09 IST
80 new special trains to start from Sept 12: Here is the full list
Sep 05, 2020 17:49 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: P Chidambaram seeks explanation from PM Modi and all the latest news
Sep 05, 2020 17:13 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
The toddler was struck by gunfire, and then the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles in US

Sep 05, 2020 18:07 IST
United Nations chief warns of famine, food insecurity in 4 conflict-hit nations
Sep 05, 2020 16:53 IST
Amid Covid-19 crisis, religious figures worry about losing followers, funding
Sep 05, 2020 16:42 IST
Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting
Sep 05, 2020 14:07 IST
Shared by Facebook user Akash Bhattacharya, the video shows him singing the song while playing guitar.

This soulful rendition of Arijit Singh’s Laal Ishq will soothe your soul

Sep 05, 2020 17:41 IST
Things people want their favourite characters to teach them
Sep 05, 2020 16:31 IST
Rescue bunny enjoys spacious zoomies for the very first time. Watch
Sep 05, 2020 15:59 IST
Here’s how animator created video of himself sitting inside his eyeball
Sep 05, 2020 14:03 IST
Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo Legion 7i review: Got you covered fam

WhatsApp Vacation Mode is coming soon: Here's what it does and how you can use it
 
Existing Jio Fiber broadband users to get new plans on trial basis starting September 5
 
Before FAU-G there was PABJE, a desi alternative to PUBG Mobile
 
Australia's captain Aaron Finch, second from right, is congratulated by Indian captain Virat Kohli, left

23-25 member Indian squad expected for Australia tour in December

Sep 05, 2020 18:19 IST
IPL 2020: Viewers need annual subscription to watch matches, says Disney+ Hotstar
Sep 05, 2020 17:45 IST
Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP
Sep 05, 2020 17:22 IST
Australia keen to help Stoinis evolve as finisher like Dhoni
Sep 05, 2020 17:16 IST
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts

Sep 05, 2020 18:17 IST
Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles in US
Sep 05, 2020 18:07 IST
I’m Thinking of Ending Things review: Netflix film will haunt you for days
Sep 05, 2020 18:10 IST
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:09 IST
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts

Sep 05, 2020 18:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Sep 05, 2020 17:53 IST
Ease of doing business: States’ ranking to be released on Saturday
Sep 05, 2020 11:32 IST
Amazon expanding to 25,000 workers in Seattle suburb
Sep 05, 2020 11:23 IST
CHSE Odisha 12th arts result out, direct link here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, direct link here

Sep 05, 2020 16:26 IST
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 declared at orissaresults.nic.in
Sep 05, 2020 16:25 IST
Gujarat will be first to implement New Education Policy 2020: CM Vijay Rupani
Sep 05, 2020 15:54 IST
JEE Main Paper 1 Analysis Sept 5: Maths, Physics papers tougher than Chemistry, say students
Sep 05, 2020 14:36 IST
The area around the shrine was one of the first containment zones after the nearby Tablighi Jamaat headquarters emerged as a Covid-19 hot spot in March.

Nizamuddin dargah to reopen on Sunday

Sep 05, 2020 18:02 IST
Teacher’s Day 2020: Thanking the gurus
Sep 05, 2020 14:06 IST
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Sep 05, 2020 15:11 IST
Case fatality rates have reduced in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 05, 2020 15:08 IST
Women's wing of the Mumbai Shiv Sena staged a protest against Kangana Ranaut for her statement against Mumbai Police, at Borivali on Friday.

Shiv Sena continues tirade against Kangana Ranaut; party MLA Pratap Sarnaik says willing to go to jail

Sep 05, 2020 15:36 IST
Split deceased policeman’s compensation between first wife, child and daughter from second marriage: Bombay HC
Sep 05, 2020 12:31 IST
Migrants not entitled to the benefit of reservation in Maharashtra: HC
Sep 05, 2020 11:12 IST
Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Javed Akhtar (centre) and artworks by Sudhir Patwardhan (L,R)

Mumbai in the time of a pandemic

Sep 05, 2020 17:58 IST
The frailty of Mumbai as home
Sep 05, 2020 17:28 IST
A universe of meaning
Sep 05, 2020 17:12 IST
Art in an apocalypse
Sep 05, 2020 17:07 IST
Akanksha Puri plays Goddess Parvati on Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Akanksha Puri confirms she has quit Vighnaharta Ganesh

Sep 05, 2020 16:28 IST
Jasmin Bhasin: There are stigmas that only vamps can go bold on TV
Sep 05, 2020 12:06 IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati’s newly constructed sets unveiled. See pics
Sep 05, 2020 11:33 IST
Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen hug and make up, are finally reunited
Sep 05, 2020 10:36 IST
  • French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic has blamed her US Open loss this week on the stress caused by the bubble.
    Sports’ bio-bubble trap
    Sep 04, 2020 23:09 IST
    Meltdowns, lack of practice, bubbles within bubbles - it was never going to be easy playing in the pandemic. But arbitrary rules are making it harder....read more
    Rudraneil Sengupta
  • There is absolute clarity in New Delhi that the Chinese have flouted border agreements, intruded into Indian territory, and the onus rests on them to both disengage and de-escalate and India will resist the incursion.
    India sends a clear signal to China
    Sep 04, 2020 22:55 IST
    Beijing has to decide if it wants to rescue or ruin the relationship ...read more
  • The chips Elon Musk spoke of in his recent live-streamed conference would help monitor health, but also likely enable us to use our brains differently, and better.
    We’re one step closer cyborgs, and I’m glad: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi
    Sep 04, 2020 21:15 IST
    Elon Musk just announced that he’ll be making microchips we can embed in our brains. Here’s why I will be first in line....read more
    Charles Assisi
  • The invasiveness, the misogyny, the gossip, and the rumours, masquerading as reportage, herald a new low for TV news. Not one person has paused to wonder about the ethics of broadcasting deeply personal elements of individual lives in the public domain
    Chronicling the tragic death of television news
    Sep 04, 2020 20:02 IST
    Nothing has, as dramatically, underscored the death of journalism as the coverage of Sushant’s death. Those who are watching it are enablers...read more
    Barkha Dutt
  • The education policy is in part a realisation of Radhakrishnan’s vision. I am sure that 21st-century teachers will not be just conduits but co-constructors of knowledge and nation development.
    A blueprint for teacher recruitment and training
    Sep 04, 2020 20:01 IST
    This need for reform becomes all the more imperative given that we are facing the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought about serious challenge to the teaching-learning process...read more
    Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
  • Covid-19 and the spike in child marriages
    Sep 04, 2020 20:00 IST
    There has been a surge in child marriage, a side-effect of the pandemic. But to reduce child marriage at any time, expand opportunities in education and work, rather than increase minimum age of marriage...read more
    Namita Bhandare
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the officer trainees of the 92nd foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, October 27, 2017
    The new avatar of India’s civil services
    Sep 04, 2020 12:58 IST
    The IAS can no more be treated in the framework of the Raj. Compared to the colonial-era relic, the ICS, it is a completely transformed unit...read more
    Sanjeev Chopra
