BSP candidate questions BJP MP’s caste certificate

agra

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:32 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Manoj Soni, who lost in the Lok Sabha elections from the Agra reserved seat, has questioned the election of BJP’s SP Singh Baghel as MP, alleging that he won on the basis of a forged caste certificate.

“BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel managed to win from the Agra reserved seat on the basis of a wrong certificate that showed him as a scheduled caste, when in fact he belongs to other backward caste. He was not qualified to contest from the seat reserved for schedule caste candidate,” complained Soni.

Manoj Soni had lost to Baghel in the recently held LS polls.

“The caste of the BJP candidate’s father was mentioned as OBC in revenue records and this proves Baghel wrong. Baghel got appointment as assistant professor at Agra College as other backward caste candidate. He had also been national president of backward caste cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” alleged Soni.

“This was not only an insult to the Constitution, but also a betrayal towards schedule caste. The BSP will not allow the BJP candidate to succeed in his designs,” said Soni who had moved the high court challenging the caste certificate of the BJP candidate who won the election and became MP from Agra reserved seat.

During a press conference here, Soni also alleged that he was being pressurised to withdraw the case. He said October 23 had been fixed as the date of hearing in the case.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 19:32 IST