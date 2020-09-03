e-paper
10,199 fresh cases push Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 466,000

The active Covid-19 cases have climbed to 1,03,701 whereas the death toll stands at 4,200. As many as 3,57,829 people have recovered from the infection so far.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 20:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India on Thursday registered its highest ever-single day spike of 83,883 Covid-19 cases and 1,043 deaths which pushed the tally to over 3.8 million.
Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus (Covid-19) tally on Thursday mounted to 4,65,730 after 10,199 cases and 75 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the ninth day in a row that more than 10,000 cases have been registered in the state.

With this, the active cases have climbed to 1,03,701 whereas the death toll stands at 4,200. As many as 3,57,829 people have recovered from the infection so far.

SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts, which have emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspots in Andhra Pradesh logged over 900 cases while the East Godavari district added over 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Five other districts added more than 800 cases during the same time period.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered its highest ever-single day spike of 83,883 Covid-19 cases and 1,043 deaths which pushed the tally to over 3.8 million.

According to the union health ministry, over 4.5 crore samples have been tested for the disease so far out of which 11,72,179 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

