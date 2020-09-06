e-paper
10,794 fresh cases push Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally to nearly five lakh

The latest bulletin said 11,915 patients had recovered from the infection and walked home but another 70 succumbed in 24 hours.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Amaravati
With the caseload increasing daily by thousands, the infection positivity rate shot further up to 12.13 per cent after a total of 41.07 lakh sample tests were conducted.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The coronavirus positives increased by the new normal 10,000-plus but the number of active cases dropped below the one-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

With the addition of 10,794 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the aggregate Covid-19 cases now reached 4.98 lakh just short of the five-lakh mark.

The latest bulletin said 11,915 patients had recovered from the infection and walked home but another 70 succumbed in 24 hours.

A total of 3.94 lakh coronavirus patients had so far been cured while 4,417 died.

The number of active cases now stood at 99,689, the bulletin said.

With the caseload increasing daily by thousands, the infection positivity rate shot further up to 12.13 per cent after a total of 41.07 lakh sample tests were conducted.

The recovery rate too showed an improvement to 79.10 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.89 per cent, according to the bulletin.

SPS Nellore district is now turning out to be the latest hotbed in the state.

It reported 1,299 fresh cases in 24 hours, pushing its overall tally to 37,278.

However, only 6,673 cases are active in the district.

East Godavari added 1,244, West Godavari 1,101 and Prakasam 1,042 new cases in 24 hours.

Chittoor and Kadapa reported more than 900 cases each and Srikakulam over 800.

Anantapuramu, with 753 fresh cases, crossed 45,000 mark while Guntur, with 703 additions, went past the 40,000 mark.

