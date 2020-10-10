Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government

andhra-pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday accused Supreme Court judge NV Ramana and the state high court of attempting to destabilise and topple the democratically-elected YSR Congress government in the state on the directions of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu.

It is for the first time that the Jagan government made a direct attack on the judiciary, though his party leaders and ministers have been making statements against the high court judges for stalling various decisions of the government, including the three capitals plan.

The chief minister wrote a letter to Supreme Court chief justice SA Bobde seeking appropriate action against Justice Ramana who, he pointed out, was a legal adviser and additional advocate general to the TDP government in the past.

He also accused the state judiciary of being biased towards the TDP and its interests in the nature of the orders passed staying investigation, staying enquiry, and the rest, at the admission stage itself.

The letter, along with a statement from the government, were released to the media by state government’s principal advisor Ajeya Kallam late on Saturday.

CM Jagan said the state high court had entertained a series of writ petitions against his government’s decisions, including passage of three capitals bills, to protect the vested interests in Amaravati.

Nearly 30 public interest litigation petitions (PILs) were filed at various stages of legitimate government functioning, impleading the chief minister as a respondent.

The chief minister alleged that soon after his government had initiated a probe into the alleged misdeeds of the previous TDP government, Justice Ramana had started influencing the judiciary in the state through Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari.

“Justice Ramana influenced the roster of high court judges so that important matters of policy and protection for Naidu’s interests were posted before a few judges including Justice AV Sesha Sai, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, Justice DVSS Somayyajulu and Justice D Ramesh,” he said.

Jagan further alleged that these judges had entertained PILs seeking to protect the interests of the TDP such as the Amaravati land scam in which the court had stayed the investigation. Another judge Justice K Lalitha has been protecting the interests of the TDP, which was evident from granting of bail to former TDP minister K Atchan Naidu who was arrested in connection with a medical scam, the chief minister noted.

The high court also granted stay on the demolition of Naidu’s illegally constructed house on the Krishna river bank, he pointed out.

Another judge Justice D Ramesh, who was a special government pleader during the previous TDP regime, had granted stay on all proceedings against Ramesh Hospital which was allegedly responsible for the death of 10 Covid-19 patients in a Covid Care hospital in Vijayawada.

Jagan said another judge Justice Satyanarayana Murthy was a trusted man of Supreme Court judge Ramana and was hostile to the government. “He was involved in all the matters in which the high court has interfered in the administration. The CJ has ensured that Justice Murthy is on the bench along with him in all matters of importance including the one on capital issues,” he alleged.

He said Justice Murthy, who had stayed the state government’s flagship scheme of allotting 25 lakh house sites to the poor, vociferously condemned the government several times and severely criticized the various beneficial schemes taken up by the state.

“It was Justice Murthy who granted stay on an investigation into alleged land purchases made by former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas. Every judicial precedent and elementary principle of jurisprudence is violated by such orders, with a view to protect the interests of TDP members,” he said.

The chief minister also accused another judge, Justice Somayajulu, of lacking ethical standards and indulging in acts of impropriety in favouring Navayuga Engineering of which he was a legal advisor in the past and finding fault with the special investigation team and cabinet sub-committee findings on insider trading of lands in Amaravati.

He further charged the state high court of having animosity towards his government and him personally as was evident from making allegations of telephone tapping, humiliating the Director-General of Police by summoning him to the court in connection with the arrest of TDP chief in Visakhapatnam and entertaining petitions against YSRC MLAs for alleged violation of Covid-19 guidelines.