Andhra Pradesh cabinet to waive off Rs 27,000 crore loan of women SHGs

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:48 IST

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved yet another populist scheme called YSR Asara, under which loan outstanding of over Rs 27,000 crore belonging to women self-help groups (SHGs) would be waived in four instalments.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that the YSR Asara scheme, which is aimed at empowering women and improving their financial stability, would benefit 9.33 lakh women groups belonging to the DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) program.

“The government would clear their loan outstanding with the banks to the extent of Rs 27,169 crore in four instalments. During 2020-21, an amount of Rs 6,792 crore would be spent on YSR Asara scheme,” Venkataramaiah said.

The cabinet also decided to launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme from September 1. The scheme is aimed at providing a complete nutritional diet to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. “An amount of Rs 1,863 crore has been allocated in the 2020-21 budget,” he said.

Similarly, it approved the launch of YSR Vidya Kanuka scheme on September 5, at an expenditure of Rs 648 crore, to provide 43 lakh students with three pairs of uniforms, shoes, school bag, notebooks and textbooks.

Another scheme that was approved in the cabinet meeting was the launch of door-delivery of quality rice under the public distribution system with effect from December 1. “The state government will spend Rs 480 crore for fine quality rice and another Rs 296 crore for door-delivery. As many as 9,260 vehicles would be provided at a cost of Rs 550 crore for the unemployed youth of BC, SC, ST and Minorities with 60 per cent subsidy to take up the deliveries,” Venkatramaiah said.