e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh enhances tax on natural gas by 10% citing fall in revenues due to lockdown

Andhra Pradesh enhances tax on natural gas by 10% citing fall in revenues due to lockdown

Less than a month ago, the government revised the tax structure on petrol and diesel to earn an additional Rs 600 crore per annum.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Amaravati
The Special chief secretary said the government took all factors into consideration and decided to increase the tax rate on natural gas.
The Special chief secretary said the government took all factors into consideration and decided to increase the tax rate on natural gas.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Citing the fall in revenues due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday enhanced the tax rate on natural gas by 10 per cent, estimating that it could fetch an additional revenue of about Rs 300 crore per annum.

Less than a month ago, the government revised the tax structure on petrol and diesel to earn an additional Rs 600 crore per annum.

Special chief secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava issued a notification enhancing the tax on natural gas from 14.5 per cent to 24.5 per cent under Schedule-V of the AP Value Added Tax Act.

“Presently, only natural gas is left to be taxed under Schedule-V of the APVAT Act after subsuming all other goods in GST,” he said.

“Considering the fact that the revenues of the state are plummeting on one hand and the requirement for finances to implement the pro-poor schemes is escalating on the other, it has become imperative to augment the revenues,” Rajat Bhargava said.

The Special chief secretary said the government took all factors into consideration and decided to increase the tax rate on natural gas.

The hike would come into force with immediate effect.

tags
top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In