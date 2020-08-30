‘Back to Hogwarts’: Potterheads get robes and wands ready as ‘classes’ resume in wizarding world

art-and-culture

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:41 IST

Your time to live out your dreams of attending the Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry is finally here and in the current world environment, it is just as real as normal online school! September 1 is a momentous day in the Wizarding World, as it marks the day that Hogwarts students return to school for the new term and this year, you can be among the students boarding the Hogwarts Express.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown which is still being followed in some countries, all things academic are being organised virtually by educational institutes. For the past 6 months, classes have been organised online and Harry Potter fan website WizardingWorld.com couldn’t stay behind.

Announcing the launch of ‘Back to Hogwarts’ online celebration, the site has made participation possible in the fantasy wizarding world, to the same extent as our participation in our online classes. Organised from August 27 – 31, the ‘Back to Hogwarts’ celebrations will be followed by the first ever ‘Back to Hogwarts’ livestream on YouTube and Facebook on September 1.

The livestream will feature a countdown for the departure of the Hogwarts Express from Kings Cross Station. It will also host the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and Oliver and James Phelps who play the Weasley twins in the original Harry Potter movies.

The fans can also attend ‘online classes’ with the wand choreographer, Paul Harris, who will be instructing everyone in “wand combat tricks”. The livestreams will also have immersive soundscape recording that will help you delve deeper into the experience of riding on the Hogwarts Express.

There will be airings of the ‘Back to Hogwarts Movie Marathon’ as well as a chance to hear the audiobook of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that has been recorded with celebrities such as Daniel Radcliff and Eddie Redmayne. All the information regarding the new term at Hogwarts can be found on the Wizarding World website for fans’ convenience.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter