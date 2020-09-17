e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Belarusian Venus: Bruised female nude takes aim at police violence

Belarusian Venus: Bruised female nude takes aim at police violence

The striking protest image, an oil painting by Belarusian artist Yana Chernova, takes aim at what rights groups says is systematic violence and torture used by police to try and quell mass anti-government protests.

art-and-culture Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:55 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Moscow
Painting
Painting "Belarusian Venus" by artist Yana Chernova, depicting a beaten woman and created as a response to police brutality during the events that took place in Belarus after the presidential election.(REUTERS)
         

Imagine a painting of a female nude but with the bare flesh of her legs and body blotched with purple, green and yellow bruises as she lies on the floor and embraces an outline of her country Belarus. The striking protest image, an oil painting by Belarusian artist Yana Chernova, takes aim at what rights groups says is systematic violence and torture used by police to try and quell mass anti-government protests. Tens of thousands of Belarusians have taken part in nationwide protests against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko for more than five weeks. Women have taken a particularly prominent role in the movement.

Painting "Belarusian Venus" by artist Yana Chernova.
Painting "Belarusian Venus" by artist Yana Chernova. ( REUTERS )

“Everything happening with us here is injustified cruelty against people, against girls - it is a mockery of everything that is wonderful, everything that is soft and warm. It is not just against women, but against Belarus,” Chernova said. The Interior Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment about torture by police on Wednesday. The government has previously denied accusations of abuses. Chernova’s painting shows a female figure lying with her arms around the red shape of Belarus against a white backdrop, colours she said she chose to match the red and white flag that protesters have made a symbol of their struggle.

Chernova, 24, an artist in her final year of art academy in Moscow, said by telephone from Belarus that she has long been critical of the Belarusian government. “I was born in this regime, I grew up (in it), I saw and listened to stories of what has happened and continues to happen. It’s not news in Belarus that people disappear, are killed and kidnapped,”she said. “This has always happened and I don’t know how you can support authorities like that.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills
Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In