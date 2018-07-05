Bhutan issues stamps in honour of Sandip’s initiative

Not only is Sandip Soparrkar known for his impeccable dancing and choreography, he has also earned accolades for his Dance for a Cause initiative, which has been raising awareness about social causes and issues for ten years now. Now, in honour of the initiative, the government of Bhutan has issued official postal stamps featuring Sandip as well as the initiative’s logo.

Through the initiative, the choreographer has sought to raise awareness about causes such as animal rights, cancer, AIDS, mental health, drugs and addiction, and more. Speaking about the recognition, Sandip says, “I still can’t believe that there’s now a postage stamp with my name on it. I feel truly humbled. I dedicate this stamp to all the wonderful people who have been supporting Dance for a Cause since its inception.”

Sandip Soparrkar features on one of the stamps issued by the Government of Bhutan

Sandip hopes that through the stamps, people will realise that dance is not just a hobby and can make everlasting memories. “I hope more people get inspired and dedicate their life to the passion of dance. Dance for a Cause is very dear to me, and I am sure this will help me raise awareness about more issues through dance and reach more people the world over.”

The stamps that feature Sandip’s Dance for a Cause initiative

Karma Wangdi, chief executive officer, Bhutan Postal Corporation Ltd, said in a statement, “Dance for a Cause is a heartwarming initiative by Sandip Soparrkar that has received international appreciation. Be it the United Nations or India, all have praised the worldwide social awareness work that Dance for a Cause has been doing. This stamp — costing 30 Bhutanese Ngultrum — issued by the Bhutan Postal Corporation Ltd celebrates and recognises ten years of Dance for a Cause.”