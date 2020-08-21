e-paper
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Coimbatore NGO creates eco-friendly Ganesha idols with seeds inside

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Coimbatore NGO creates eco-friendly Ganesha idols with seeds inside

A day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu, an NGO based in Coimbatore has made eco-friendly Ganesha idols with lentil seeds embedded in them.

art-and-culture Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
A woman gives a final coating on an idol of Ganesha, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival. (Representational)
A day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu, an NGO based in Coimbatore has made eco-friendly Ganesha idols with lentil seeds embedded in them.

According to the idol makers, these idols will not pollute the water bodies and they will get dissolved in water within an hour.

The main task of the NGO is to remove debris and keep the water bodies clean in the city. While the organisation is making Ganesha idols since last few years during the festival, this year, it has prepared idols with red sands and seeds that will not contaminate the water bodies.

According to Kannan, a social worker associated with the NGO said: “During Ganesh Chaturthi, people buy Ganesha idols coloured with Enamel paint. After worshipping them, people immerse these idols in water bodies, contaminating the water, due to which many fishes die.”

“This year, we are coming up with 1,000 idols with 6 inches to 18 inches. The response is good. With the government banning immersion of idols in water bodies due to COVID-19 outbreak, people can buy these Ganesha idols stuffed with seeds and dissolve them in their gardens or nearby fields,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

