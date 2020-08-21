e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here’s how you can celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, with social distancing in place

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here’s how you can celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, with social distancing in place

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, here are some ideas to make the celebration eco-friendly, while maintaining the health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

art-and-culture Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:21 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New Delhi
Artisans give final touch to idols of Lord Ganesha on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chikmagalur, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Representational)
Artisans give final touch to idols of Lord Ganesha on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chikmagalur, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Representational)(PTI)
         

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour in the country with thousands of devotees thronging temples and ‘Ganeshotsav pandals’ to offer their prayers.

After 10 days of festivities, finally, the devotees bid adieu to the elephant-god for the year by immersing it in water bodies.

However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way amidst the global pandemic situation. The social distancing norms will prevent people to celebrate the festival in the congregation.

With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, here are some ideas to make the celebration eco-friendly and socially-distant.

1. Opt for clay Ganesha idol

Ganesha idols made from traditional clay are 100 per cent biodegradable and have the properties of dissolving into the water on immersion. As immersing idols in water bodies is not allowed this time, these idols can simply be immersed in a tub full of water inside the house as they dissolve in the water in some time.

2. Go for small, simple Ganesha idol

Though the festival brings in a lot of excitement among the devotees and many of them wish to go for grand or at least middle-sized idols, but the process of bidding adieu to big idols is tough this year. A small idol can be immersed in water at home.

3. Keep your Ganesha with you, opt for tree Ganesha idols

The concept of tree Ganesha idols was started by Mumbai-based artisan Dattadri Kothur a few years back but it is a well-known concept in the present day. These idols are made of natural colours, fertilisers, red soil and have a seed within them, which grows into a plant. So instead of immersing the idol, it can be placed into a pot and can be watered every day.

4. DIY your own Ganesha idol

This option is for the ones that have that artistic streak within them and can turn around a Ganesha idol out of recycled paper, organic paint, organic glue and clay. A simple way is to create a dough using clay, organic glue and paper pieces and then mould it into an idol, which can later be painted with the organic paint.

All of the four materials used for making the idol are safe for the environment and hence, the idol can be easily immersed in water and then the water can be discarded in the backyard without harming the backyard plants.

While the festival has arrived at a time of uncertainty, it is very important that people do not let the pandemic dampen the spirit of one of the biggest festivals in the country. The above-mentioned ways are completely social-distance friendly and also eco-friendly.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
Madhya Pradesh first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In