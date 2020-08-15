e-paper
Independence Day 2020: Coimbatore artist draws images of Gandhi, Bose, Ambedkar, other freedom fighters on cell batteries

Independence Day 2020: Coimbatore artist draws images of Gandhi, Bose, Ambedkar, other freedom fighters on cell batteries

An artist drew images of freedom fighters on cell batteries ahead of the 74th Independence day celebration in Coimbatore. In his latest art, he drew the images of Mahatama Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar among others.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Coimbatore
Coimbatore based miniature artist, Raja, draws images on cell batteries.
Coimbatore based miniature artist, Raja, draws images on cell batteries. (ANI)
         

An artist drew images of freedom fighters on cell batteries ahead of the 74th Independence day celebration in Coimbatore. In his latest art, he drew the images of Mahatama Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar among others.

Coimbatore based miniature artist, Raja has found this innovative way of presenting his art to create awareness among the children.

 

Raja, speaking to ANI said, “The idea is to create awareness among children about various freedom fighters, as many kids do not know about them.”

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years.

The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

