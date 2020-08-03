e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Japan’s ninja arts hold key to survival, says Genichi Mitsuhashi, the first winner of graduate degree

Japan’s ninja arts hold key to survival, says Genichi Mitsuhashi, the first winner of graduate degree

The mystique of Japan’s once-feared covert warriors, spread by films and fiction, is embodied today in the world’s first winner of a master’s degree in ninja studies, who also grows his own crops, just as many of his predecessors did.

art-and-culture Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:05 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Iga, Japan
Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, teaches martial arts to a guest in a training hall next to his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020.
Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, teaches martial arts to a guest in a training hall next to his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020. (REUTERS)
         

The mystique of Japan’s once-feared covert warriors, spread by films and fiction, is embodied today in the world’s first winner of a master’s degree in ninja studies, who also grows his own crops, just as many of his predecessors did.

The modern black-clad ninja is Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, who says he realised that ninjutsu, or ninja arts, held the key to survival after he was held up at gunpoint during a stay in Brazil at the age of 19.

“You are allowed to use weapons or make use of your enemy’s body,” Mitsuhashi said, describing how he was drawn to learn about ninjas.

“You can use anything you need in order to survive. It’s based on reality. It’s liberating and flexible.”

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, chops firewood at his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020.
Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, chops firewood at his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020. ( REUTERS )

Mitsuhashi is the first of seven enrolled students to finish a two-year programme on ninja history, traditions, fighting and survival techniques, complete with two days of fieldwork, launched in 2018 by Mie University, southwest of Tokyo.

While Hollywood movies give the fighters superhuman abilities to run on water or suddenly vanish, many of them, when not on espionage missions, lived as humble farmers, secretly honing their skills through farm chores.

Like the ninjas of old, who sprang from peasantry in feudal times, Mitsuhashi grows his own rice and vegetables.

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, teaches martial arts to a guest in a training hall next to his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020.
Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, the first person to hold a degree from Mie University's graduate course on ninja studies, teaches martial arts to a guest in a training hall next to his home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, central Japan July 30, 3020. ( REUTERS )

He runs an inn in Iga, a small city traditionally known as the home of many ninjas, while teaching martial and ninja arts at his own dojo, offering aspirants a taste of a tradition some experts fear could die out entirely because of scarce talent.

“We shouldn’t pick one aspect, but should aim to learn their way of life,” Mitsuhashi said of ninjas, as he swung a wooden sword.

“This includes self-defence, a sustainable lifestyle...I think we should aim for a comprehensive way of life, and we should learn this from ninjas.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In