e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Art and Culture / Lal Batti Express: Daughters of Mumbai sex workers are breaking stereotypes through stage plays

Lal Batti Express: Daughters of Mumbai sex workers are breaking stereotypes through stage plays

Breaking stereotypes, a group of 25 girls who are daughters of sex workers are known for performing a stage play named Lal Batti Express, portraying their real-life experiences.

art-and-culture Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
(Townscript)
         

Breaking stereotypes, a group of 25 girls who are daughters of sex workers are known for performing a stage play named “Lal Batti Express”, portraying their real-life experiences. Tanya, one of the girls said they believe in bringing social change through performing plays. She told that the group is performing for the last 8 years.

“We firmly believe in social change and to bring that we came with the idea of performing plays. We need to create a platform for ourselves to make people aware of the sex workers and to break the stereotype associated with red light area,” Tanya told ANI.

Speaking about their play, Tanya said, “We have been performing this play for last eight years. Gradually, we kept changing the concept of the plays as we witnessed changed in our lives. The small changes in our life kept the play alive. We have support fro the people and gave us the confidence to take this forward.”

Mumbai- based Kranti NGO has been providing shelter to these 25 and supporting them in their education.

The co-founder of the NGO, Bani Das said that Kranti works for the daughters of sex workers and also for the teenagers. “Kranti works for the daughters of the sex workers and also for the teenagers. We have a shelter home and 25 people are staying here studying in different schools. We support them in education and for social change,” said Das.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news