Home / Art and Culture / New York’s Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year due to Covid-19, first Black composer to open ’21-22

New York’s Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year due to Covid-19, first Black composer to open ’21-22

New York’s famed Metropolitan Opera canceled its entire upcoming season on Wednesday and said it would remain closed until September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a sign of the continuing struggles for live entertainment.

art-and-culture Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:32 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New York
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Renee Fleming, playing the part of Armida, sings during a dress rehearsal of the opera
New York’s famed Metropolitan Opera canceled its entire upcoming season on Wednesday and said it would remain closed until September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a sign of the continuing struggles for live entertainment. The 3,800-seat opera house normally stages more than 200 performances each season and welcomes nearly 800,000 visitors, according to its website.

“We regret to inform you that the Metropolitan Opera has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the entirety of the 2020–21 season, based on the advice of health officials who advise the Met and Lincoln Center,” where the opera is based, the organization said in a statement. The novel coronavirus poses unique challenges for live entertainment venues. Operators of the Met decided they could not resume performances while the virus posed a risk.

“Because of the many hundreds of performers who are required to rehearse and perform in close quarters and because of the company’s large audience, it was determined that it would not be safe for the Met to resume until a vaccine is widely in use, herd immunity is established, and the wearing of masks and social distancing is no longer a medical requirement,” the Met’s statement said.

The Met said it had ambitious plans for a new season beginning in September 2021 with the premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut up in my Bones,” the first opera by a Black composer to be performed at the Met. Operators of Broadway theaters, among the biggest tourist attractions in New York, currently aim to reopen in January 2021.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
‘Witch-hunt by 3 Central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Six months since lockdown: Covid crisis far from over, say scientists
Shocked, devastated: Cricket fraternity mourns as Jones passes away
Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
