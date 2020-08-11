Janmashtami 2020: White butter, Kheer, Rabri and other lip-smacking treats to prepare this Janmashtami

art-and-culture

Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day or Ashtami of the holy month of Shravana. Marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, it is observed with much religious and spiritual fervour every year.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura, ruled by King Kansa at the time. Princess Devaki, King Kansa’s sister, was Lord Krishna’s birth mother. When Devaki and Vasudeva were married, a prophecy said that the couple’s eighth son would bring about Kansa’s downfall. This led to the evil king leaving no-stone-unturned to control his fate. However, as they say, goodness always prevails.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, homes are decked up with lights and streamers, and devotees participate in dance-drama enactments (Raas-Leela) of the life of Lord Krishna that include devotional singing through the night, a period of fasting, a night vigil, followed by an elaborate feast.

Krishna jhula and Dahi handi are the main attractions of the festival. This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 11, followed by Dahi Handi on August 12.

Here are some of the signature treats that are prepared, keeping in mind Lord Krishna’s love for milk, and milk products. Marking the birth of Lord Krishna, celebrate the day with utmost religious fervour and with some mouth-watering delicacies:

-- Sweet White Butter

It is a well-known fact that the delicious freshly churned butter is Lord Krishna’s favourite. So, what is Janmashtami without offering some white butter to the ‘Maakhan Chor’ (Butter thief)? Some fresh homemade butter/maakhan, misri, or sugar will be the best to offer to the lord.

-- Ladoo

Be it rawa laddoo made with roasted rawa, dry fruits, grated coconut or paneer malai laddoo made with milk, paneer and lots of sugar and ghee -- these healthy and nutritious sweet delicacies are some of the must-have on the festive occasion.

-- Kheer

Kheer can be counted as one of the top mouth-watering milk items prepared to please the lord on this blessed day. Made with milk, rice, dry fruits, and cardamom and saffron as an add on, the dish is generally offered to Lord Krishna as a part of ‘Chaapan Bhog’ at the midnight of Janmashtami.

-- Shrikhand

Popular in Maharastra and Gujarat, Shrikhand is a thick, creamy sweet dish made with hung curd and flavoured saffron and cardamom. It is usually served as a part of the thali meals. Different are the varieties, including mango, Kesar and more, Shrikhand holds a special place among the dishes made during Janmashtami.

-- Rabri

All-time favourite Rabri, in case you didn’t know, is a thickened sweetened milk having layers of malai or cream in it. It is flavoured with saffron, cardamoms, and some addition of dry fruits. The dish, more popular in North India is a must-have tomorrow to treat your taste buds.

-- Buttermilk

The auspicious occasion of Janmashtami is incomplete without the pious drink - buttermilk, which is the liquid after butter is churned. The thin, slightly tart with little bits of butter left behind can bring a finishing touch to the full-fledged meal.

