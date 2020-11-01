‘The World Will Go On’: Art exhibition to celebrate India’s tradition of fine art

art-and-culture

‘The Bindu’ by SH Raza, ‘Bandwallas’ by Krishen Khanna, ‘Diwali’ by Nandalal Bose and famous works of MF Hussain on Hindu epic Ramayana will be among the many masterpieces exhibited at the upcoming art exhibition, “The World Will Go On”, starting Monday.

The 11-day exhibition, which celebrates India’s unique visual language of pre-modern and modern art, also features rare paintings from the 19th century by unknown masters alongside important works by greats like MV Dhurandhar, Ravi Varma School, Jehangir Sabavala, J. Swaminathan and others. It will be held here at DAG, The Claridges.

“Ever since the start of the pandemic early this year, we have experienced various moods and sentiments, but the overwhelming one has been of the gift of life and the overwhelming opportunities we have been given to know how blessed each one of us is.

“In putting together this exhibition and sale, we have chosen each work of art to express the gratefulness we feel in all that we have, or have been given, and to take cognizance of how beautiful the world is, how privileged we are,” said Ashish Anand, DAG CEO and MD, DAG.

Including prints, paintings and sculptures, the exhibition-sale will have 88 sets featuring 127 works of fine art. Leading the sale will be two series on Hindu mythology Ramayana— the first, a set of accomplished prints by the artist Chittaprosad, and the other a complete set of watercolour paintings by Laxman Pai.

“Every exhibition has a reason and is curated with a purpose. Given the current situation, this exhibition has even more relevance and is an important step for artists and those connected with the world of art,” said artist Gogi Saroj Pal, whose works are also part of the upcoming exhibition.

It will also have famous artworks by the likes of husband-wife duo Manu Parekh and Madhvi Parekh, KS Radhakrishnan, Natvar Bhavsar and Paramjit Singh, among others.

