e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / The YouTube audience is way more unpredictable: Kenny Sebastian

The YouTube audience is way more unpredictable: Kenny Sebastian

The comedian on navigating through the intricacies of booming digital mediums

art-and-culture Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:02 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kenny Sebastian recently has a special on Netflix
Kenny Sebastian recently has a special on Netflix(Photo: Instagram)
         

The role of internet in the substantial rise of country’s comedy scene is undisputable. And today, with more and more mediums like the OTTs opening up it is only going to get bigger. Comedian Kenny Sebastian who enjoys a massive fan following across the country says many in the comedy scene today, owe it to YouTube. “The comedy scene blew up due to youtube mostly,” he agrees adding that the issues that the new comedians were talking about struck a chord with youngsters and the older generation.

 

“The content doesn’t necessarily have to be rooted towards the middle class for it to work,” Sebastian says, adding, “The topics were more real and honest compared to what’s seen on TV. Topics like sex, dating, being emotionally vulnerable, that’s what really strikes a chord with most people and that voice never found its way in conventional forms of media like radio, TV or print in India.”

 

Now, with many OTT platforms, comedians not only have access to the world audience – which they did have with YouTube as well – but also the marketing and promotional tours are of international stature. But does these two platforms have a similar audience? “The biggest advantage of an OTT is you get to reach an audience that is very different from the YouTube audience that is way more unpredictable. I feel, using both platforms to explore varied types of content is the idea way to go,” answers the comedian.

top news
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In