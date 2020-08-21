e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / World Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era

World Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era

Senior artistes, while confined at their homes, share how they have been dealing with such difficult times.

art-and-culture Updated: Aug 21, 2020 03:57 IST
Ruchika Garg
Ruchika Garg
Hindustan Times
Some popular senior artists share their tales of surviving the pandemic while staying safe.
Some popular senior artists share their tales of surviving the pandemic while staying safe.
         

Within the guidelines set for Covid-19, it has been said often that those above 60 years of age need to be mindful about maintaining high immunity level. Advised to stay indoors, and hence confined within their houses, the elderly have no doubt been facing a tough time dealing with isolation. So, on World Senior Citizen’s Day, August 21, we speak to some senior custodians of art and culture, and ask how they have been coping with these times.

‘Have seen the Partition, wars, but nothing like this virus’

Hindustantimes

Painter-photographer Gopi Gajwani, 82, says that the lockdown provided him with an opportunity to complete his half done canvases. “I had a great time [during lockdown]. The projects I could never finish because of some or the other work were finally completed. There has been a lot of me time on hands, and not just I finished the pending work, but also created many new artworks,” he says.

Reminiscing about old times, Gajwani adds, “I used to click a lot of photographs, but with age it took a back seat. Now, while at home, I go through all those pictures [taken years ago] and spend some wonderful time with them. I even attended a few online series, lectures and live programmes. I feel aap chahe bujurg ho jaye par aapka kaam nahi hona chaiye. Your work should always be young and energetic... Besides the happy time I spent at home, I observed the problems that were faced by a lot of people in terms of job and livelihood. I’ve seen Partition [of India], and wars, but nothing like this virus!”

‘Touch, feel, smile, are missing in video conferencing’

Hindustantimes

Handicrafts curator, Jaya Jaitly, 78, who has been working from home since the lockdown was announced, says she misses human touch the most. “I’m very much confined at home since March 15. All the meetings and coordination that takes place between me and my staff has been happening with the use of technology. There are network issues and errors; the other side of technology we deal with. My whole work is with kaarigars (craftsmen) and I feel cut-off from them. I like to touch, feel, smile, and that’s missing in video conferencing. Sometimes when I feel restless, I go on a drive with my daughter; it makes me feel better. After five months (of working from home), I recently invited my staff home, while taking all the necessary precautions.”

‘Raising funds for artistes in Delhi and Manipur’

Hindustantimes

Going that extra mile is contemporary dancer, Padma Shri Astad Deboo, who has been helping the artist community during these testing times. The 73-year-old says, “I’m in touch with artists from Delhi and Manipur, and have been raising funds for them. I even choreographed some dance clips — with my Delhi-based artistes — and it [the lockdown] was a pretty busy period for me. I was also a part of an Instragram live, and even attended a session conducted by the University of Hawaii, which was based on the subject ‘Artists under Covid-19’. Besides, I’ve also been teaching the students of The Stephen High School for the deaf and Aphasic in Mumbai, which I started doing in 2019.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
House panel calls Facebook execs on Sept 2
House panel calls Facebook execs on Sept 2
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
India, Bangladesh to create new mechanism to monitor bilateral projects
India, Bangladesh to create new mechanism to monitor bilateral projects
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In