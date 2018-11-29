Assembly elections campaign 2018 LIVE: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot releases party manifesto, promises to waive farmers’ loan

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Rajasthan and Telangana, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

The Telangana legislative assembly was prematurely dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The assembly p: olls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Elections in Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on December 7 and the counting for all five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, will be held on December 11.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Telangana Thursday as part of his two day tour. He will address public meetings at the Bhupalpally, Armoor, and Pargi districts of Telangana.

10:00 am IST An alliance of strength, honesty and for all citizens: Congress on alliance with TDP An alliance of strength, an alliance of honesty & an alliance for all citizens. #HasthamManaNestham pic.twitter.com/tsgj5zI1p6 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2018





9:55 am IST In Tonk, Congress’ Sachin Pilot vs BJP’s Yunus Khan The Tonk assembly constituency in Rajasthan seems to be headed for an interesting battle of opposites: state Congress chief Sachin Pilot is contesting state elections for the first time, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Yunus Khan is a cabinet minister in the Vasundhara Raje government.





9:40 am IST Congress promises jobs to youth, free education to women As the party released its Rajasthan manifesto Thursday, it has promised jobs to youth, free education to women, and right to health.





9:35 am IST Congress promises to waive farmers’ loan in Rajasthan manifesto As Rajasthan party chief Sachin Pilot released the manifesto Thursday, Congress has promised to waive farmers’ loan.



