Home / Assembly Elections / ‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says Derek O’Brien as Trinamool Congress backs AAP in Delhi polls

‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says Derek O’Brien as Trinamool Congress backs AAP in Delhi polls

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TMC MP Derek O'Brien released a video backing Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi polls.
TMC MP Derek O’Brien released a video backing Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi polls. (@derekobrienmp/Twitter screengrab)
         

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has come out in support of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with its national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.

“Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi,” O’ Brien tweeted on Thursday morning. 

In the video accompanying the tweet, O’Brien is heard saying that AAP fulfilled all the promises it made - be it on the education front, providing electricity or healthcare. The TMC leader is standing in Rajinder Nagar, from where AAP’s Raghav Chadha is contesting the elections. “Raghav Chadha is from Rajinder Nagar. He is a boy from here, who has grown up here. Very bright, very enthusiastic. One of the brightest young minds I have met in Delhi,” O’Brien says in the video.

“May Aam Aadmi Party do very, very well,” O’Brien says at the end of the 41-second video.

The AAP is seeking to return to power, banking on a number of schemes it announced in the election season. Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made metro and bus rides free for women, announced free electricity upto 200 units and reduced water bill.

The party had won 67 out of 70 seats in the Assembly elections held in 2015, and is now aiming to break that record. The rest of the three seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is hoping to come back to power in Delhi after more than two decades.

The BJP has roped in star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other Union ministers who will address massive public rallies in addition to ongoing neighbourhood meetings.

Delhi is scheduled for assembly polls on February 8 and the results for the 70 constituencies will be declared on February 11.

