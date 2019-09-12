Haryana Assembly Polls: Ghanshyam Saraf, Bhiwani MLA

assembly-elections

Ghanshyam Saraf is the BJP MLA from Bhiwani assembly constituency of Haryana.

An active social worker and head of various educational institutes, Saraf was an active member of Vishva Hindu Parishad. Though he lost the election in 2005, but continued strengthening the BJP in rural parts of the constituency.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Total assets declared in 2014: ₹2.63 core

Moveable: ₹50 lakh

Immovable: ₹2.13 crore

Constituency primer: Bhiwani has been in the limelight for spectacular performance of its boxers in 2008 Olympics. Bhiwani has also been known for its educational institutes. The seat has mostly elected a Baniya MLA, though, former chief minister Bansi Lal also won from here in 2000. Dominated by Baniya community, the seat has never been a citadel of INLD.

Electoral history:

2014: Ghanshyam Saraf of BJP defeated Nirmla Saraf of INLD by 29,597 votes

2009: Ghanshyam Saraf defeated Shiv Shankar Bhardwaj of Congress by 2,645 votes

2005: Shiv Shankar Bhardwaj defeated Ghanshyam Saraf by 21,801 votes

How he performed: Saraf got several developmental works done. While the work for the university being set up in 135 acre land is on, a medical college has been sanctioned for Bhiwani. The four-laning of Dadri-Rohtak bypass is nearing completion and almost all the main roads of city and rural areas have been repaired. There is anguish for the absence of solution to the sewerage system.

MLA’s quote: We are prepared to contest again because whatever the people of Bhiwani demanded for the area, the BJP government has given it, be it university, medical college, roads or other developmental works.

By the way: Saraf is known for his care and service for cows.

