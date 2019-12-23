Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Counting of votes begins, JMM-led alliance marks an early lead

The counting of votes in Jharkhand began on Monday morning at 8 am where the ruling BJP is contesting alone while the Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as a junior partner.

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), are also in the fray and contesting on their own.

While the Congress-JMM alliance is banking on tribal anger to romp home and have been attacking the Raghubar Das government for being corrupt, the BJP, on its part, focused its campaign around nationalism, triple talaq and Ram Mandir.

The Exit polls have predicted a hung House in the 81-member assembly but have given the Cong-JMM alliance an edge over the BJP.

Jharkhand election results live updates:

9:00 am IST Poster in Ranchi demands coalition government, features Rahul Gandhi A poster showcasing JMM-led alliance’s victory in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand was put up in Ranchi as counting of votes began early Monday morning. “Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai (Jharkhand wants the coalition government),” read the poster which featured a large photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The supporters also demanded that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren be made the Chief Minister. Jharkhand: Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi. Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls begins at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/903QC3Q9iC — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019





8:56 am IST Hemant Soren dominates lead over Lois Marandi in Dumka Jharkand Mukti Morcha’s working president Hemant Soren has taken the lead over state welfare minister Lois Marandi after counting of postal ballots in Dumka seat in Jharkhand, reported PTI.





8:37 am IST JMM-led alliance marks an early lead Grand alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading on 34 seats as the counting of votes begins in 81-Assembly seats fight in Jharkhand, the C-Voter’s survey states. Taking the second spot, BJP is ahead on 16 seats — including the most watched seat Jamshedpur East.





8:26 am IST Meet the other big leaders in the fray - Sudesh Mahto and Babulal Marandi The fight in Jharkhand for spearing ahead in state leadership remains in six players. However, among other big leaders are AJSU President Sudesh Mahto, who lost the 2014 Assembly polls and is trying his luck again from Silli seat and former Chief Minister and JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi who is fighting from Dhanwar Assembly seat.





8:15 am IST Jamshedpur remains in spotlight The spotlight will be on the Jamshedpur East seat, which CM Das has been winning since 1995. His former cabinet colleague, Saryu Rai, is challenging him this time.





8:00 am IST Counting of votes begins for Jharkhand Assembly polls





6:55 am IST Poll results in Jamshedpur by late evening today All eyes are pinned on the outcome of Jamshedpur East assembly seat with outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das and his former ministerial colleague Saryu Roy locked in a bitter electoral battle from the seat here in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The candidates and people, however, will have to wait till late Monday evening as counting of votes will start from Baheragora and end with Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West here at the Cooperative College’s counting centre, officials said.





6:40 am IST BJP contests the fight alone The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), one of the oldest allies of the BJP, is contesting on 53 seats on its own. The separation happened after the parties could not decide on the division of seats between the two. The Lok Janshakti Party, a BJP ally at the Centre, is also contesting the election on its own.





6:32 am IST JMM banks on tribal anger The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is banking on tribal anger against Raghubar Das government, which proposed an amendment to tenancy law which would have taken away the protection enjoyed by tribals over their land. The proposal has been dropped for now, but the JMM has been using the issue to impress upon the electorate that if elected the BJP will bring it back.





6:24 am IST Indian National Congress: The junior partner in Jharkhand The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with JMM as a junior partner. The RJD makes up for the third partner in this alliance. Out of 81 assembly seats, the JMM is contesting on 43 of them.





6:21 am IST Domicile issue not citizenship law worries Jharkhand At a time when the country is witnessing widespread protests over the new citizenship law, in Jharkhand the issue is not so much about citizenship but of domicile. While the BJP has made 1985 the cut off year for domicile, the JMM wants it to be decided in accordance with the land records of 1932.



