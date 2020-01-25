e-paper
‘Kejriwal won Delhi in 2015 by misleading people, this time he will fail,’ says Amit Shah

BJP leader Amit Shah claimed on Saturday that Arvind Kejriwal had won the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls by “misleading people”, but this time he would fail.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah(Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times)
         

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah claimed on Saturday that Arvind Kejriwal had won the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls by “misleading people”, but this time he would fail.

“He (Kejriwal) had won the 2015 election by misleading the public. What happened after that? What happened in Varanasi, Punjab, Haryana? They lost and he will fail in Delhi too this time,” Shah said.

“The people of Delhi have made their decision for 2020 as well. The trend is set to continue. We won 88 per cent of the booths in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

The home minister was addressing a gathering at the “Jeet Ki Goonj” event held in the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

“When you support the BJP, you support the promise to secure the national boundaries of India. When you support the BJP, you are supporting the mission to make India a global figurehead,” Shah told the gathering.

