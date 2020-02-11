Rohini Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Rohini Assembly seat. BJP candidate Vijender Gupta is contesting against AAP candidate Rajesh Nama Bansiwala. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:22 IST
Rohini comes under North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. In 2015, Rohini had 1,74,600 registered voters. Of them, 91,328 were male voters and 83,262 were female voters.
Rajesh Nama Bansiwala is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against the incumbent MLA Vijender Gupta of Bharatiya Janta Party.
In 2015 elections, BJP’s Vijender Kumar won from Rohini defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate CL Gupta by 5,367 votes.
The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Rohini seats are:
Arun Kumar Chadha: OTHERS
Rajesh Nama Bansiwala: AAP
Vijender Kumar: BJP
Sumesh Gupta: INC
Rajesh Garg: IND
Sheela Rani: IND
Rajbir: OTHERS
