Rohini Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:22 IST

Rohini comes under North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. In 2015, Rohini had 1,74,600 registered voters. Of them, 91,328 were male voters and 83,262 were female voters.

Rajesh Nama Bansiwala is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against the incumbent MLA Vijender Gupta of Bharatiya Janta Party.

In 2015 elections, BJP’s Vijender Kumar won from Rohini defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate CL Gupta by 5,367 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Rohini seats are:

Arun Kumar Chadha: OTHERS

Rajesh Nama Bansiwala: AAP

Vijender Kumar: BJP

Sumesh Gupta: INC

Rajesh Garg: IND

Sheela Rani: IND

Rajbir: OTHERS