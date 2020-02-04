Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:56 IST

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son, Samir Dwivedi, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Samir Dwivedi joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh at its headquarters.

“I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Samir Dwivedi said.

Janardan Dwivedi was general secretary of the Congress party for a decade.

“I have no information about this. If he is joining the BJP then it is his independent decision,” Janardan Dwivedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.