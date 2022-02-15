Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 15: Good time to invest

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

The planet Mercury rules Gemini, and its symbol is the twins. The Gemini is an Air sign, and people who belong to this sign are known for being affectionate, curious, adaptable, indecisive, gentle, nervous, and inconsistent. Today, like most days, are filled with several ups and downs, and while your romantic life seems to be in an excellent state, you are likely to not have a great day on the professional front.







Gemini Finance Today

Today, your financial situation seems to be in a good state. It is expected to be a nice day for you to make investments in properties or for looking into new investment opportunities. However, you must try to remain careful and be wary of people who have taken a newfound interest in your finances and are trying to influence you to make decisions.

Gemini Family Today

On the family front, it seems like you and your family are in a good space right now. Most of your family members seem to be in a good space, and it is even possible that travelling might be on the papers soon.



Gemini Career Today

You are expected to be in a not so good place due to your indecisiveness and lack of effort on the professional front. Try to change such habits and become more focused on your professional well-being.

Gemini Health Today

Today, your health seems fine. However, you should put some extra effort into your physical well-being. Try to change your routine a little and divert your attention towards your mental health. You might feel stressed and nervous about your professional career but you should remember that anybody can have a not so good day.



Gemini Love Life Today

For Geminis who are in newer relationships, today is expected to be an excellent day for you and your partner. You are expected to enjoy each other’s company and solidify your bond with each other.



Lucky Number- 9

Lucky Colour- Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

