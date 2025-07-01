Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
3 zodiac signs are likely to receive romantic blooms this week from June 29 to July 5, 2025, according to an expert

BySoumi Pyne
Jul 01, 2025 05:35 PM IST

According to astrologer Kyle Thomas, three zodiac signs are likely to attract romantic blooms from June 29 to July 5, 2025.

Love could take center stage for a few zodiac signs this week! From heartfelt connections to exciting romantic encounters, the cosmos seem ready to sprinkle a little extra magic into the lives of three signs in particular. Here’s what an expert reveals about how Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces might feel the romantic spark between June 29 and July 5, 2025.

Weekly Love Horoscope for June 29 to July 5, 2025.(Freepik)
Weekly Love Horoscope for June 29 to July 5, 2025.(Freepik)

Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 29- July 5, 2025

Taurus: 

You may glow with energy and charm right now! If you've been feeling a little more flirtatious or drawn to love lately, you're not imagining it.

According to astrologer Kyle Thomas, “This is one of the best periods in a two-year cycle for singles to line up many new suitors, whether that’s sexy flings or someone who truly ignites your heart (and could be a true love match!).”

Scorpio

Your social life is buzzing, and love might just sneak in through a friend group or social event.

“You’re fired up for fun, games and adventure now, Scorpio! Your social life is likely popping off,” predicts Kyle. This could lead to meeting someone new or a spark could catch with someone already in your circle. Some of you might even feel a strong physical connection with a friend. Just make sure you're both on the same page emotionally.

Pisces

The universe is asking you to lean on your relationships this week. Whether it's romantic or a meaningful connection, working together will get you farther.

“Right now, it’s not the time to fly solo. If you do so, you could find more resistance to your goals,” advises Kyle. If you're in a relationship, the two of you may be working toward a shared milestone. And if you're single, don’t hesitate to let someone help or guide you so that connection could evolve into something deeper.

Follow Us On