Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi
3 zodiac signs with new beginnings at the beginning of May 2025, as per Kyle Thomas

BySoumi Pyne
Apr 30, 2025 06:00 PM IST

According to Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, let's read what’s in store at the beginning of May 2025.

According to Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, let's read what the initial days of May have in store for zodiac signs, which might bring fruitful results.

3 lucky zodiac signs in May 2025(Freepik)
3 lucky zodiac signs in May 2025(Freepik)

Lucky zodiac signs in May 2025

Taurus

This could be a fun and hopeful time for you, as "you are presented with new beginnings and opportunities", says Kyle Thomas. It’s a great moment to think about what you really want this year and start taking small steps toward those goals. Since “you're in the spotlight, you can easily move situations in your favour”, adds Kyle Thomas.

5 zodiac signs will ignite romantic sparks before the end of this week

At the same time, you might feel pulled between work and home responsibilities. As the horoscope says, you may have a lot on your plate, so try not to stress.

Cancer

This week, you’ll start focusing more on the things that make you truly happy. It’s a great time to think about your biggest dreams and how you can work toward them, because you’ll be thinking about your "hopes, goals, long-term aspirations and how you can reach a more profound level of fulfilment", says astrologer Thomas.

Monthly Horoscope for May 2025: Predictions for every zodiac sign

Try making or updating a vision board to help bring those dreams to life. Socialising, attending events, or catching up with friends could also lift your spirits.

However, "there appears to be tension around financial matters," adds Thomas, so take a moment to review your money and make smart choices.

Pisces

It’s time to shine and feel free, Pisces! You’ll feel light, excited, and open to learning and exploring — as the original said, "you’ll feel buoyant, spontaneous and eager for a higher perspective," predicts Kyle.

Travel could be especially fun now, or you might enjoy having deep conversations and working on projects that involve writing or speaking.

Still, don’t ignore subtle stress—"some lava boiling beneath the radar"—especially in your daily routine, work life, or health. Take care of yourself and stay organised to avoid burnout.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On