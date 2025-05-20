5 zodiac signs are set to receive luck and abundance this week, per Kyle Thoma's Predictions

Gemini You are likely to receive cosmic luck for nearly a year, Gemini. According to astrologer Kyle Thomas, “The stars will soon shift, though, so if there are any other seeds you’d like to plant in your life and put out to the universe, the time is now”. Whether it was in love, work, or personal goals, life probably gave you some fresh starts. But now the energy is about to shift. If there’s anything else you’ve been meaning to begin, do it now! This kind of good luck won’t come back for over ten years, so trust yourself. Lucky zodiac signs this week from May 18-24, 2025, by celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas. (Pixabay)

“You’ve likely attended many events, seen your social network expand and also potentially met some platonic soulmate connections”, predicts Kyle Thomas.

You may have met amazing people, made meaningful friendships, or taken steps toward dreams close to your heart. This bright, feel-good energy is still with you, but only for a few more weeks. Say yes to events, keep networking, and chase the joy while you can

If you’ve been focusing on your relationships, like romantic or professional, you’ve likely seen things grow in wonderful ways. “There's been a larger focus on large money matters, perhaps with assets, investments, an inheritance or even a renegotiation on your benefits package in the past year”, says Kyle Thomas.

This partnership luck is still here for a few more weeks, so make the most of it. Whether you're deepening bonds or seeking a new connection, now’s the time to team up.

Home has likely been your happy place this past year. You may have moved, redecorated, or felt more peaceful where you live. Some of you may have also grown closer to your family or those who feel like family.

“The cosmos is bringing extra luck to these themes for another three weeks, so harness them and you could enjoy the energy for over a decade.” So if you’ve been thinking about making homey changes, now is the time to take the plunge.