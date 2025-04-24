5 zodiac signs will ignite romantic sparks before the end of this week

Your love weekly horoscope is here. From April 20-26, 2025, certain zodiac signs will likely receive cosmic blessings in love and romance, while the rest of the zodiac signs will attract a mix of both negative and positive energy for this week. Read about the lucky zodiac signs in love from April 20-26, 2025.(Freepik)

The cosmos predicts steady progress and romantic sparks as Cupid may throw the arrow to the five zodiac signs that are about to feel the burn in the best way possible. According to Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, let's read what’s in store as the stars stir up romance and connection before this week comes to an end.

"Last year you got a taste of fiery passion, Aries. From now through the next two months, you could feel it once again!" says Kyle Thomas.

And he's not exaggerating. It’s as if Cupid has loaded up a flaming arrow just for you. Your charm, confidence, and craving for fun are about to be on full display. This is your sign to say yes to joy, creativity, and maybe even love. Whether you're flirting, dating, or reigniting sparks with someone special—romance could sizzle like an inferno.

Your world might not look romantic at first glance, but love can bloom where your roots are. According to Kyle, "There’s even greater focus on your domestic life" over the next couple of months.

You might be redecorating, moving, or helping out a loved one, but something tender stirs beneath all the activity. When you feel secure and grounded, your heart opens. That cozy candlelight dinner or long talk in the kitchen? It could turn into something beautiful.

With cosmic attention on your partnerships, the universe is nudging you to share your heart. Kyle says, “You’re ready to roar once again!". Whether you're ready to take things to the next level or start something brand new, romantic opportunities are glowing. “Your magnetism and libido will likely be sizzling, so be sure to infuse it into your sex life”, adds Kyle.

Kyle says, "You're going to require more time in solitude or privacy… something you may officially launch later in the year."

This means your heart is working undercover. Maybe you're secretly crushing on someone, writing love letters in your head, or getting ready to share something big. Don’t fight this quiet time—it’s sacred. You're setting the stage for a deeper connection.

"The heavens are aligning to fill you with a fiery desire to live life to the fullest," Kyle beams. And it shows. Your social calendar is buzzing, your vibe is magnetic, and people can't take their eyes off you.

Romantic sparks may fly at group gatherings, parties, or even casual meetups. Let people in. Your charm is turning heads, and someone might just want to hold your hand through it all.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured on Access Hollywood, E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Good Morning America, People Magazine, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, the New York Post, Page Six, Hulu, Seventeen Magazine, Bustle, Elite Daily, the Daily Mail, Marie Claire, and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives, and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide.