5 zodiac signs will likely find new possibilities knocking at the door from June 1 to 7, predicts an astrologer

Aries: “A whole new era is upon you, Aries,” says Dhankher. “You are beginning one of the most important karmic cycles in the next thirty years.” This week, Aries may feel compelled to redefine their identity and take major leaps in personal and professional spheres. Although the path may feel heavy at times, “The path forward will become easier if you are methodical, practical and long-term focused.” Lucky zodiac signs this week from June 1 to 7, 2025, by celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas.

This week, it’s a time of transformation in social circles and long-term aspirations. “You're beginning to realise that some of your friendships…aren’t in alignment with who you are and where you’re headed”, says Neeraj. While some relationships may fade, new, more aligned connections are set to arrive. “One major goal… will soon be in your grasp if you are methodical and steady.”

In the first week of June, cancer natives are being urged to step up and embrace their professional potential. “You may find that you drown under a never-ending workload,” predicts Dhankher. But this pressure isn’t without purpose.“If you work hard now, you may find that you cement a long-term legacy of success.” Challenges with authority or career shifts may arise, but they are likely leading Cancers closer to their true calling.

Good fortune is in store for you this week. According to Neeraj, “The upcoming cycles that are beginning now are a bit easier for you to face than for the others.” This week invites bold new beginnings in education, travel, or spiritual growth. “You will have more of a focus… about redefining how you pursue new horizons, both personally and professionally.” Whether through learning, wandering, or self-discovery, Leos may find renewed purpose.

“There’s more of a focus on your intellectual pursuits and how you communicate with the world,” says Dhankher. New opportunities may involve speaking, writing, or launching passion projects like podcasts or content platforms. “You may also make some new connections during this period that bring great value to your life.”