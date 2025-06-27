A career breakthrough awaits these 3 zodiac signs by June 28, says astrologer Kyle Thomas

Big opportunities are foreseen this week for Capricorn, Gemini, and Sagittarius. According to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, the days leading up to June 28, 2025, could bring major career or financial triumph for these zodiac signs. Whether it's a raise, a life-changing job offer, or a chance to expand personal wealth, these signs are aligned for success. If you've been waiting for your moment to rise, the universe may be giving you a green light now. Read how 3 zodiac signs are likely to receive career luck by June 28, 2025.

Gemini

“Get ready for the potential to hit the jackpot this week”, says Kyle Thomas. This week you are likely to experience the luckiest financial week in twelve years, with opportunities for new income, job offers, or a profitable side hustle.

This week a life-changing connection could appear, one that brings long-term potential in both business and love. There “could be a soulmate connection!”, predicts astrologer Kyle Thomas. According to planetary movements, this is one of the best weeks in a decade to form lasting commitments.

As for Sagittarius, prosperity is knocking. According to Kyle Thomas, “Hitting the jackpot could happen for you this week”. This week may bring a sudden cash boost through a settlement, bonus, inheritance, or investment, making it one of the most financially favorable times in recent memory.