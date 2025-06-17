An expert predicts how these 5 zodiac signs will likely receive cosmic luck this week from June 16-22, 2025

The weekly astrological prediction by celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas says that a few zodiac signs are likely to receive cosmic luck from June 16-22, 2025. Whether it's your finances, love and relationships or your professional life, keep reading to find out how these zodiac signs will find luck in every aspect of life. Weekly Horoscope from June 16-22, 2205: 5 lucky zodiac signs as per Kyle Thomas's predictions(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 15-21, 2025

"There’s a luckier touch around finances, money or income near this time, too, so if you’d like to find ways to monetize a bit more, get on it!" advises astrologer Kyle Thomas.

You'll likely receive financial luck. Whether it’s extra income, a new client, or a sudden financial opportunity, the week favours getting serious about your money moves. Money could come in unexpectedly or through a side hustle this week.

Your energy is radiant, making it the perfect time to invest in your appearance, surroundings, or romantic life. “This is an excellent period to focus on beautifying yourself and your life!” predicts Kyle Thomas.

If you are single, then there could be a meaningful romantic connection just around the corner.

It’s your time to shine, Cancer! With your birthday season beginning and the cosmos adding extra sparkle to your aura, you’re the center of attention. From parties to networking events, this is a vibrant time to be seen and celebrated. You could even meet someone exciting through friends or social events — maybe even turn a friend into something more.

“There’s been a lovely sense of recognition for you”, predicts Kyle Thomas. Accolades, praise, and even professional opportunities are likely this week.

If you’ve been thinking about launching something new, applying for a dream job, or simply aiming higher, go ahead. Singles may find new connections, so don’t hesitate to put yourself out there.

“This is one of the best periods of the year for dating and true love, and is extremely important for singles to mix and mingle”, says Kyle. Romance and creativity are in the air this week.

The universe may urge you to embrace love, pleasure, and artistic expression. If you’re single, get out there, as true love might just find you. For couples, a deeper connection may build up.