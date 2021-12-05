Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Be humble!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Going with the flow is not your forte. You make your own mind up and stick to it. The essence of the traits being rebellion; compels you to discard ingrained habits and overthrow old systems. Be humble and you can create waves, Aquarius. Remember, not to be rigid and dogmatic in desires to be more progressive and future-minded. The best part about your personality is you accept things as they are and like them for their individuality rather than making friends for your own benefit. Be the blend of mischief and deep thoughts and you will sail through the tough times easier.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your intuition guides your way; so trust your guts rather than following the advice you receive. It may be only you without an umbrella on a rainy day so carefully think about the consequences before making any decisions.

Aquarius Family Today

Misunderstanding does create distances sometimes. But it's better to take a step forward and show your interest in resolving the matters as a mature person. You may also feel unjust to be blamed unnecessarily but remember disputes can be solved but once the hole is dug deep it's hard to fill it later.

Aquarius Career Today

"Bang-up job", Aquarius. Yes, these are the words that you are going to listen to countless times on your career front. You are soon going to have a promotion or get through the loophole of a big project. So be cheerful and put all your efforts to make things work out.

Aquarius Health Today

"The best of health" is what heaven is putting in your lap, Aquarius. You are blessed and showered with the harmony of soul, mind and physical health. Mindfulness and meditation are the keys to staying optimistic that reflects through your health also.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your partner may show immense understanding towards you. You will have a connection deep down your soul and will be able to create the magic known as "telepathy". You and your partner are tending to have the good times ahead.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

