Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Domestic front seems vibrant

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you may crave some adventure and your risk-taking ability is likely to give you an adrenaline rush. There may be excitement in your relationships and you are likely to cherish them forever. Your day may be quite eventful today, as a lot of your tasks may get completed before you realize it. Your energy level may be soaring, which in turn, is likely to keep you in high spirits. Your dreams may come to fruition and you are likely to work tirelessly to progress further and better yourself. Introspection may be the key to self-improvement. The outcome of your hard labour may be more than your expectations. Your social life is likely to be quite happening. Put off travel plans for another day as time is not right. Property matters may need legal intervention.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may have smooth sailing on the financial front. Your income may increase, which can take care of your expenses. The investment made in property may turn out to be profitable. The time is also good for start-ups.

Aquarius Family Today

Your domestic front seems very vibrant. You may get to spend quality time with your loved ones after a long time, which may make them happy. A get-together at home to celebrate a family event is likely to fortify your relationships.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to face some challenges. Those in the corporate or government sectors may receive an unwanted transfer. Discussing difficulties with your bosses is likely to bring out a workable solution.

Aquarius Health Today

Health-wise, you are likely to undergo a lot of stress. This may affect your physical health. Proper rest is necessary to unwind. Light physical exercises and a good diet may work wonders. Practising breathing techniques may help you relieve stress.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, problems that you had been facing before may vanish with your persistent efforts together. Your partner is likely to stand by you in tough times, thus strengthening your blissful relationship. A weekend getaway together may lift your mood.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Slate Grey

