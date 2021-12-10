Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Shut the noises around you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The first rule of manifestation is the intention, Aquarius. When you have complete clarity about your desires is when you get exactly what you want. Don't surrender to the will of destiny or fate. Tap into the gigantic heart of yours the one that's all-loving and all-forgiving. Trust your judgement and your experience; that can help you separate the wheat from the chaff. Make loyalty, passion and determination your superpowers for the day. Shut the noises around and let your cosmic vibes lead the way forward.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may feel a little misaligned with your monetary matters. The flow of income seems a little disrupted in your charts today. Don't be disappointed as things may resolve soon. Remember dark nights are also important to know how to value the bright sun.

Aquarius Family Today

Let them know that doing your own things once in a while is paramount. You are going to need that power to drive you through this go big or go home kind of month. Remember to not always expect them to break the ice as you too have some responsibilities which need to be carried on your own.

Aquarius Career Today

You may land asking yourself again and again if your hard work is amounting to something. Sometimes it's doesn't seem right even if it is due to the blocks that are making us stumble on the path time and over again. Don't be disheartened and look for shortcuts as there are none to success.

Aquarius Health Today

Review and revamp your test reports. Exercise daily or you may end up gaining ounces. If eating out remember to eat within limits to avoid getting ill. Overeating may make you feel like having a weak stomach at the end of the day. Try eating light for the day.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may not get the one who spoils you with both kind words and presence. But you may get one among these sometimes what we want is not as good as what we get. Cherish what you have as the shiny things are just a little add on. Sometimes taking a little more initiative is not wrong or weird at all.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026