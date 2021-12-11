Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Avoid any travel plans

Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:35 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians are goal-oriented people, who believe in themselves. This quality makes them, successful in life. They are quick to acquire new skills and do multitask with ease, which ultimately makes them a great leader. Aquarians are never greedy and possess a great quality of contentment. Also, they are honest people who are straightforward with their words. Aquarians are very possessive of materialistic things and are not sad to work harder to get what they want. Aquarians make the perfect life partner that makes the stars go wild. They are not happy when they are asked to work as a team. It shows that you are going to have enormous financial gains on this day. It is advisable to avoid travelling to distant locations. Having seen the ongoings of the overall day, let's focus on individual aspects of life.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may expect to be approached by good investment service companies and may receive satisfying guidance to indulge in asset creation.

Aquarius Family Today

You might get an event to attend where you might spend some quality time with your relatives. There could be more giggles and communication ever than before.

Aquarius Career Today

You might be doing well but you may have to put some more effort to reach your fancy destinations. The most beautiful things do not happen without travelling through the hard path! So Aquarians, get ready for the grinding season!

Aquarius Health Today

Your health front looks fine. However, Aquarians are advised to stay optimistic about their health conditions. Some of you might get good reports related to your healthcare system. So, take care Aquarians!

Aquarius Love Life Today

A very special date may be waiting for you to make your bond very powerful and lustrous. Yes, you heard me right. So stay tuned Aquarians!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

