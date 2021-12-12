Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Business trip not fruitful but can get loan
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Business trip not fruitful but can get loan

Dear Aquarius, you are going to experience a good day overall but take care of your health a little later in the day.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Business trip not fruitful but can get loan(File Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:00 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik, Delhi

AQUARIUS (Jan 24- Feb 23)

Dear Aquarius, you are a realist and at the same time you are lost in your own fantasy world wherein everything is going as per your liking and desire. This is your unique quality and you know how to make the most of it. You are highly optimistic individuals and exactly know how to come out of a challenging situation with a positive approach. Today, you are going to experience a good day overall but take care of your health a little later in the day. 

Aquarius Finance Today

You can easily get your loan approved today. The stock market investment that you have invested your finances at will pay you good benefits. A great business deal in the offering will help you win through your tough times in business.

Aquarius Family Today

Today, you will be spreading all the happiness and positivity all around in your home. Everybody will feel joyous and cheerful in your company and your children will especially want your love and affection for your long absence in the past.

Aquarius Career Today

If you are planning for a business trip, it might not bring you the desired results expected out of it. You may also feel that you are not given the desired appraise for your hard work and efforts taken at the workplace.

Aquarius Health Today

You are required to keep a check on your health and therefore, not indulge in drinking alcohol. Keep yourself hydrated as much as you can. Eat only home-cooked meals and avoid junk food altogether.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You will be rewarded with some extra pampering, love, care and affection all from your partner. Your spouse will also show the hidden side of being understanding and caring and you will have the best of love and a romantic day today certainly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aquarius horoscope aquarius daily horoscope horoscope today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP