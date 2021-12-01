Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 1: Stars are shining on you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Weighing the pros and cons, you believe to have a bird in hand is worth than having two in the bush. Unpredictable and original you are tending to believe your own opinion and see them as facts. These traits are the ones that sometimes make it difficult for others to understand you. Represented by the symbol of the water bearer, you are a deep thinker, who love solving mysteries and problems to their core. If given reasons to fight you are the one who never backs out and put all your strength into proving yourself right. You may find yourself in high sports today.

Aquarius Finance Today

A good day to purchase land. Your stars are supporting your request and it's time for you to earn a fortune and enjoy the riches. Investing in real estate can bring great profits and increase your income by leaps and bounds.

Aquarius Family Today

Oops! You are soon going to have stiff muscle. Disputes with your loved ones can result in creating mental stress for you. Avoid unnecessary conversations and practice ignoring things. Don't try to keep your leg up by hook or crooks and respect others' opinions equally.

Aquarius Career Today

It still requires a lot from your side to make your celestial symbol shower you with some cosmic energies. Work hard and act smartly to break all the barriers and March forward with complete dedication and the trophy will be yours forever.

Aquarius Health Today

Best of health is what defines your condition appropriately. You have worked wonders paying attention to your physical and mental health. Eating the right foods, exercising and staying fit – your new mantra is now showing its magical effects and taking you more towards positivity and spiritual awakening as well.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may feel more connected to your partner emotionally and your vibes attract your tribe for you. Anything is possible even the love you were looking for, Aquarius. It is time for you to expand the opportunity and explore all the horizons. Remember the key is to have an open mind and connect.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026