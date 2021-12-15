Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 15: Love needs attention

Dear Aquarius, make the move you have been planning since long to stable your financial status.
Be true to yourself and don't hide your light.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Prefer loneliness over fake company, Aquarius. You may be trying to blend with group of people you want to belong with. Don’t lose yourself in the process of finding company. You have many special abilities qualities and talents that can make you shine brighter than a star when you are at your best. Be true to yourself and don't hide your light. Seek guidance from the inner you rather than from the outside world. 

 

Aquarius Finance Today

Its time to hit the jackpot and dig the gold out. Make the move you have been planning since long to stable your financial status. But remember there are no shortcuts to being wealthy and easy money may come with other serious troubles. Give your plans a second thought and proceed wisely. 

Aquarius Family Today

Someone close in the family may recover making everyone emotional and thankful. Handle the situation calmly and plan some happy activities to lighten up the mood. Being drowned in emotions it’s the best time to strengthen the bond as no one is in moods to fight or behave rude. Have that what’s called a happy family time.

Aquarius Career Today

 “Align” is the word for you today on the professional front. Be it your work, people, opportunities, ideas. The moment you fail is what can make you taste the sands. Keep your eyes and ears open and analyze things and situations very smartly. Be a smart player who gets the ball in the court at the end. 

Aquarius Health Today

 You may feel a little low or tired. Work pressure may make you have headaches or swelled eyes. Take rest and relax a bit or stress may make you loose focus and feel irritated. 

Aquarius Love Life Today

Take a moment to praise and notice the small things your partner does for you. You never know sometimes the minute details can make you win hearts as they may feel being noticed and cared for. You don’t need to move the mountains for things to go smoothly pay attention to the small matters and things can work right. 

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

