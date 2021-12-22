Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 22: Time for some good news

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may feel terrific today about yourself and all that you are working on today. Overall, you are in a harmonious phase in your life and this day would be no different. You are likely to continue to build upon your skillset which may pay rich dividends in your career and even in interpersonal relationships. You have some ideas, but you usually keep them to yourself. It's time to express them out loud. You may get support from everyone for the new ideas you have. Your creative charm proves attractive to many and may bring new opportunities. You may undertake a short trip during the initial part of the week. Students in a professional course such as architecture or engineering are likely to excel today. You can hear good news on your pending litigation in ancestral property.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your financial status is likely to remain strong and you can expect major gains through prudent investments in stocks and shares. You may soon get to hear good news about the business deal that you have been trying to crack for a long time now.

Aquarius Family Today

You may skip a family gathering to attend something with your friends. This may not go down well with your family elders; so desist. You may not see eye to eye with your siblings over the division of family assets. Keep your cool and discuss things with your parents.

Aquarius Career Today

Today, you can venture out and explore new opportunities; you are likely to come across suitable job openings in prestigious firms. Efforts of your enemies or competitors to create roadblocks may be deflected as you remain thorough in your work.

Aquarius Health Today

If you have a chronic ailment, you may find an improvement in your condition with regular medicine and prescribed exercise. You are likely to have a positive frame of mind all day and this may translate into confidence and improve things in your life.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is a favourable time for love birds as they derive more meaning from their relationship. If you are currently involved with someone, then expect that your romantic bond may become stronger.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

